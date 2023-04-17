https://sputnikglobe.com/20230417/slovakia-to-suspend-imports-of-grain-other-selected-products-from-ukraine-1109588465.html
Slovakia to Suspend Imports of Grain, Other Selected Products From Ukraine
Bratislava will halt import of grain from Ukraine to protect local rural communities.
2023-04-17T10:33+0000
2023-04-17T10:33+0000
2023-04-17T10:39+0000
10:33 GMT 17.04.2023 (Updated: 10:39 GMT 17.04.2023)
BRATISLAVA (Sputnik) - Slovakia will temporarily suspend imports of grain and other selected products from Ukraine, Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger said on Monday.
"Slovakia will temporarily suspend imports of grain and other certain products from Ukraine. A meeting of the working group will be held today on this topic," Heger wrote on social media.
On Sunday, former Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico called on the country's authorities to ban the import of grain from Ukraine immediately, saying that the farmers of Slovakia "have been crying for help for a long time."
The EU’s Eastern European members are beginning to question support for the Kiev regime due to the enormous glut of duty-free Ukrainian grain on the market that is sparking anger among rural communities. Farmers in Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary and Bulgaria cannot compete with the influx of low-cost Ukrainian grain and emphasize that such practices undermine the rules of fair trade.