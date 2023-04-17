https://sputnikglobe.com/20230417/slovakia-to-suspend-imports-of-grain-other-selected-products-from-ukraine-1109588465.html

Slovakia to Suspend Imports of Grain, Other Selected Products From Ukraine

Bratislava will halt import of grain from Ukraine to protect local rural communities.

On Sunday, former Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico called on the country's authorities to ban the import of grain from Ukraine immediately, saying that the farmers of Slovakia "have been crying for help for a long time."The EU’s Eastern European members are beginning to question support for the Kiev regime due to the enormous glut of duty-free Ukrainian grain on the market that is sparking anger among rural communities. Farmers in Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary and Bulgaria cannot compete with the influx of low-cost Ukrainian grain and emphasize that such practices undermine the rules of fair trade. Poland and Hungary have already halted imports of Ukrainian grain to protect their farmers, while Bulgaria is eyeing a similar policy.

