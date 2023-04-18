G7 Foreign Ministers Welcome Iran, Saudi Arabia Restoring Relationships
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Top diplomats from the Group of Seven on Tuesday welcomed initiates to mend relationships between Tehran and Riyadh.
"We welcome initiatives to improve bilateral relations among countries and de-escalate tensions in the region, including Iran and Saudi Arabia's recent agreement to restore ties," the G7 foreign ministers said in a collective statement released following their meeting in Karuizawa, Japan.
In March, Iran and Saudi Arabia, with China's mediation, agreed to resume diplomatic ties that were severed in 2016 after Saudi Arabia's diplomatic missions in Iran had been attacked following the execution of Shiite preacher Nimr al-Nimr.
The G7 member states note with concern increased threats to stability in Afghanistan, the G7 foreign ministers said in a joint statement after their meeting in Japan.
"We note with grave concern increased threats to stability in Afghanistan and the deteriorating humanitarian and economic situation. We express our strongest opposition to the Taliban’s [under UN sanctions for terrorism] increasing restrictions on human rights and fundamental freedoms. In particular, we condemn the Taliban’s systematic abuses of human rights of women and girls and discrimination against the members of religious and ethnic minorities," according to the statement.
The G7 foreign ministers stated the need to continue to reduce the global nuclear arsenals.
"The overall decline in global nuclear arsenals must continue and not be reversed. The NPT is the cornerstone of the global nuclear non-proliferation regime and the foundation for the pursuit of nuclear disarmament and peaceful uses of nuclear energy," according to the statement.
The G7 foreign ministers condemn North Korea's missile launches.
"We strongly condemn North Korea’s unprecedented number of unlawful ballistic missile launches, including the April 13 launch of what North Korea claimed as a solid-fuel Intercontinental Ballistic Missile," the ministers said.
"We reiterate our unwavering commitment to the goal of North Korea’s complete, verifiable, and irreversible abandonment of its nuclear weapons and existing nuclear programs," the statement said.
On April 13, North Korea test-launched Hwasong-18, its new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un personally supervised the test launch. The missile flew approximately 1,000 kilometers (621 miles), reaching an altitude of up to 3,000 kilometers.
The G7 foreign ministerial meeting was held on April 16-18 in the Japanese resort city of Karuizawa in Nagano prefecture.
