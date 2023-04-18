https://sputnikglobe.com/20230418/g7-foreign-ministers-welcome-iran-saudi-arabia-restoring-relationships-1109613341.html

G7 Foreign Ministers Welcome Iran, Saudi Arabia Restoring Relationships

Top diplomats from the Group of Seven on Tuesday welcomed initiates to mend relationships between Tehran and Riyadh.

"We welcome initiatives to improve bilateral relations among countries and de-escalate tensions in the region, including Iran and Saudi Arabia's recent agreement to restore ties," the G7 foreign ministers said in a collective statement released following their meeting in Karuizawa, Japan. In March, Iran and Saudi Arabia, with China's mediation, agreed to resume diplomatic ties that were severed in 2016 after Saudi Arabia's diplomatic missions in Iran had been attacked following the execution of Shiite preacher Nimr al-Nimr.The G7 member states note with concern increased threats to stability in Afghanistan, the G7 foreign ministers said in a joint statement after their meeting in Japan.The G7 foreign ministers stated the need to continue to reduce the global nuclear arsenals.The G7 foreign ministers condemn North Korea's missile launches."We reiterate our unwavering commitment to the goal of North Korea’s complete, verifiable, and irreversible abandonment of its nuclear weapons and existing nuclear programs," the statement said.On April 13, North Korea test-launched Hwasong-18, its new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un personally supervised the test launch. The missile flew approximately 1,000 kilometers (621 miles), reaching an altitude of up to 3,000 kilometers.The G7 foreign ministerial meeting was held on April 16-18 in the Japanese resort city of Karuizawa in Nagano prefecture.

