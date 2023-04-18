https://sputnikglobe.com/20230418/launch-of-sme-logistics-cost-co-financing-service-summed-up-1109613868.html

Launch of SME Logistics Cost Co-Financing Service Summed Up

Launch of SME Logistics Cost Co-Financing Service Summed Up

The results of the pilot launch of the service for co-financing SMEs' transportation costs, which was included in the list of support measures for export support centers (ESC) in 2022, were summed up at the All-Russian conference of export support infrastructure, the Russian Export Center (part of VEB.RF) reported.

2023-04-18T06:28+0000

2023-04-18T06:28+0000

2023-04-18T06:29+0000

russia

russian export center jsc (rec)

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0c/0d/1091495272_0:184:2989:1865_1920x0_80_0_0_52d688bfbf4ee57ee2b8838d357c32d2.jpg

"Natalia Minaeva, director for the development of regional export support infrastructure, and Galina Erendzhenova, project manager for the development of export logistics, spoke about the results of the pilot together with the conference participants," the report says. Thus, representatives of export support centers noted that the service is in high demand among businesses, because it helps enterprises save up to 80% on transporting products. The exchange of top-notch practices and troubleshooting when carrying out the service will allow the REC to "fine-tune" the support measure, thereby bolstering its effectiveness for business, the discussion participants said. More information about the service can be obtained by contacting regional export support centers. The event is taking place in Volgograd from April 17-20, 2023.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230406/rec-pskov-region-increases-number-of-partner-countries-in-2022-1109191122.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

co-financing smes' transportation costs, export support centers