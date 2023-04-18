International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230418/launch-of-sme-logistics-cost-co-financing-service-summed-up-1109613868.html
Launch of SME Logistics Cost Co-Financing Service Summed Up
Launch of SME Logistics Cost Co-Financing Service Summed Up
The results of the pilot launch of the service for co-financing SMEs' transportation costs, which was included in the list of support measures for export support centers (ESC) in 2022, were summed up at the All-Russian conference of export support infrastructure, the Russian Export Center (part of VEB.RF) reported.
2023-04-18T06:28+0000
2023-04-18T06:29+0000
russia
russian export center jsc (rec)
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0c/0d/1091495272_0:184:2989:1865_1920x0_80_0_0_52d688bfbf4ee57ee2b8838d357c32d2.jpg
"Natalia Minaeva, director for the development of regional export support infrastructure, and Galina Erendzhenova, project manager for the development of export logistics, spoke about the results of the pilot together with the conference participants," the report says. Thus, representatives of export support centers noted that the service is in high demand among businesses, because it helps enterprises save up to 80% on transporting products. The exchange of top-notch practices and troubleshooting when carrying out the service will allow the REC to "fine-tune" the support measure, thereby bolstering its effectiveness for business, the discussion participants said. More information about the service can be obtained by contacting regional export support centers. The event is taking place in Volgograd from April 17-20, 2023.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230406/rec-pskov-region-increases-number-of-partner-countries-in-2022-1109191122.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0c/0d/1091495272_129:0:2860:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d795fe8c5e874dc02360adbc8c9fdb18.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
co-financing smes' transportation costs, export support centers
co-financing smes' transportation costs, export support centers

Launch of SME Logistics Cost Co-Financing Service Summed Up

06:28 GMT 18.04.2023 (Updated: 06:29 GMT 18.04.2023)
© Sputnik / Kirill KalinnikovRussian Export Centre (REC) logo
Russian Export Centre (REC) logo - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.04.2023
© Sputnik / Kirill Kalinnikov
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
The results of the pilot launch of the co-financing services for SMEs' transportation costs, which was included in the list of assistance measures for export support centers (ESC) in 2022, were summed up at the All-Russian conference of export support infrastructure, the Russian Export Center (part of VEB.RF) reported.
"Natalia Minaeva, director for the development of regional export support infrastructure, and Galina Erendzhenova, project manager for the development of export logistics, spoke about the results of the pilot together with the conference participants," the report says.
Thus, representatives of export support centers noted that the service is in high demand among businesses, because it helps enterprises save up to 80% on transporting products. The exchange of top-notch practices and troubleshooting when carrying out the service will allow the REC to "fine-tune" the support measure, thereby bolstering its effectiveness for business, the discussion participants said.
Stand of the Russian Export Center at the Innoprom-2022 International Industrial Exhibition in Yekaterinburg - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.04.2023
Russia
REC: Pskov Region Increases Number of Partner Countries in 2022
6 April, 10:44 GMT
More information about the service can be obtained by contacting regional export support centers.
The event is taking place in Volgograd from April 17-20, 2023.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала