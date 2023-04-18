https://sputnikglobe.com/20230418/launch-of-sme-logistics-cost-co-financing-service-summed-up-1109613868.html
Launch of SME Logistics Cost Co-Financing Service Summed Up
Launch of SME Logistics Cost Co-Financing Service Summed Up
The results of the pilot launch of the service for co-financing SMEs' transportation costs, which was included in the list of support measures for export support centers (ESC) in 2022, were summed up at the All-Russian conference of export support infrastructure, the Russian Export Center (part of VEB.RF) reported.
2023-04-18T06:28+0000
2023-04-18T06:28+0000
2023-04-18T06:29+0000
russia
russian export center jsc (rec)
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0c/0d/1091495272_0:184:2989:1865_1920x0_80_0_0_52d688bfbf4ee57ee2b8838d357c32d2.jpg
"Natalia Minaeva, director for the development of regional export support infrastructure, and Galina Erendzhenova, project manager for the development of export logistics, spoke about the results of the pilot together with the conference participants," the report says. Thus, representatives of export support centers noted that the service is in high demand among businesses, because it helps enterprises save up to 80% on transporting products. The exchange of top-notch practices and troubleshooting when carrying out the service will allow the REC to "fine-tune" the support measure, thereby bolstering its effectiveness for business, the discussion participants said. More information about the service can be obtained by contacting regional export support centers. The event is taking place in Volgograd from April 17-20, 2023.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230406/rec-pskov-region-increases-number-of-partner-countries-in-2022-1109191122.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0c/0d/1091495272_129:0:2860:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d795fe8c5e874dc02360adbc8c9fdb18.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
co-financing smes' transportation costs, export support centers
co-financing smes' transportation costs, export support centers
Launch of SME Logistics Cost Co-Financing Service Summed Up
06:28 GMT 18.04.2023 (Updated: 06:29 GMT 18.04.2023)
The results of the pilot launch of the co-financing services for SMEs' transportation costs, which was included in the list of assistance measures for export support centers (ESC) in 2022, were summed up at the All-Russian conference of export support infrastructure, the Russian Export Center (part of VEB.RF) reported.
"Natalia Minaeva, director for the development of regional export support infrastructure, and Galina Erendzhenova, project manager for the development of export logistics, spoke about the results of the pilot together with the conference participants," the report says.
Thus, representatives of export support centers noted that the service is in high demand among businesses, because it helps enterprises save up to 80% on transporting products. The exchange of top-notch practices and troubleshooting when carrying out the service will allow the REC
to "fine-tune" the support measure, thereby bolstering its effectiveness for business, the discussion participants said.
More information about the service can be obtained by contacting regional export support centers.
The event is taking place in Volgograd from April 17-20, 2023.