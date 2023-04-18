https://sputnikglobe.com/20230418/proxy-war-with-russia-has-brought-wests-hegemony-to-brink-of-collapse-german-lawmaker-warns-1109630276.html

Proxy War With Russia Has Brought West's Hegemony to Brink of Collapse, German Lawmaker Warns

The West’s decades-long push to drag Ukraine into the EU and NATO has sparked a direct confrontation with Russia, with the US and its allies sending weapons to Kiev and slapping over 12,600 sanctions on Moscow. These moves prompted Russia to reorient its economic ties to the developing world, and sparked a crisis in many EU countries.

The collective West’s economic war against Russia has weakened and isolated the US and Europe, and sparked unprecedented resistance to Western neocolonialism from the Global South, a senior German lawmaker has warned.“In its confrontation against Russia and China, the Biden administration is trying to establish a world of neocolonial oppression in order to prevent the loss of its hegemonic status,” Die Linke (‘The Left’) lawmaker Sevim Dagdelen wrote in a recent piece in a German daily.Dagdelen pointed to the growing failure of Western efforts to justify unilateral sanctions at international venues like the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, as well as growing signs of a “veritable flight” away from the US dollar as the world’s de facto reserve currency. “In a rapid development, more and more countries around the world are deciding to de-dollarize their trade relations, and thus cut the ability of the USA to continue to finance its wars and proxy wars via the printing press,” she wrote.“Former President of Ghana Kwame Nkrumah describes neocolonialism as a systemic problem of the postcolonial state in relation to the former European colonial empires. According to Nkrumah, ex-colonies achieved independence in theory and in form, but without actually gaining sovereignty. And we see how attempts continue to be made in the 21st century to organize the neo-colonial subjugation of the African continent, be it through the ruthless exploitation of raw materials by Western corporations, or the power of financial organizations that determine the fate of African countries to their detriment. The collective and self-confident refusal of the nations of the Global South to participate in the West’s proxy war in Ukraine shows that this system is increasingly faltering,” Dagdelen wrote.Sevim Dagdelen has emerged as one of the most outspoken critics of German involvement in the NATO proxy war in Ukraine over the past year, citing the risk of the conflict escalating into a Third World War. The lawmaker has demanded the expulsion of US troops from Germany, slammed US aggression in Syria, criticized neo-Nazism in Eastern Europe, and emphasized that security in Europe cannot be achieved without Russia.Dagdelen is not alone in the German parliament when it comes to pursuing radically anti-US imperialist policies. Late last year, veteran German statesman Oskar Lafontaine, another Die Linke member, slammed Berlin’s spinelessness in failing to stand up to Washington, and warned that if Germany doesn’t join the new multipolar world order as an independent actor, it will “be drawn into Washington’s conflicts with Moscow and Beijing as American vassals.”

