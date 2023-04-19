https://sputnikglobe.com/20230419/trump-bragg-cohen-and-gop-lawmakers-entangled-in-lawsuits-1109669927.html
Trump, Bragg, Cohen and GOP Lawmakers Entangled in Lawsuits
Trump, Bragg, Cohen and GOP Lawmakers Entangled in Lawsuits
Legal infighting between former President Donald Trump, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. and US Republican lawmakers is continuing, much to the astonishment of US legal observers.
2023-04-19T18:59+0000
2023-04-19T18:59+0000
2023-04-19T18:59+0000
americas
us
donald trump
trump organization
donald trump's indictment
michael cohen
jim jordan
house gop
investigation
alvin bragg
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/05/1109140541_0:101:1927:1185_1920x0_80_0_0_18fd63e9756651977b7ed096c05d3a28.jpg
Earlier this week, Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan responded to a motion from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg that sought to reject a subpoena for testimony from his former prosecutor, Mark Pomerantz, who previously investigated ex-President Trump.The exchange came after Trump was indicted on March 30 by a Manhattan grand jury on charges pertaining to alleged hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels. The former president pleaded not guilty, while US Republican lawmakers kicked off a congressional investigation into Bragg on behalf of Trump.The House Committee on the Judiciary Committee alleges that the prosecution of former President Trump was politically motivated and "could give rise to issues of substantial federal concern."Bragg has been repeatedly criticized by US conservatives over what they saw as his obsession with suing the former president. Republicans also drew attention to the fact that Bragg received more than $1 million from the George Soros-funded Color Of Change political action committee while running for Manhattan DA. Bragg also openly boasted about suing Trump "more than a hundred times." Republican lawmakers also emphasized that Bragg decided to dig up the six-year old case and go after Trump immediately after the former president announced his new 2024 bid.In response to congressional investigation, Bragg rushed to file a civil lawsuit against Jordan for interfering with prosecution of Trump.While American lawmakers and the DA have been accusing each other of "unconstitutional" actions, Donald Trump sued his former attorney Michael Cohen for $500 million for violating attorney-client privilege by illegally disclosing client confidences and spreading falsehoods about the former president on April 12.Commenting on the emerging bunch of intertwined lawsuits and the rationale behind Trump's indictment, Andrew McCarthy, former Assistant US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, wrote: "You think I’m making this up, don’t you?"American legal observers have earlier raised a lot of questions about Bragg's legal effort, suggesting that the case could end up in embarrassment rather than placing Trump behind bars or preventing him from running.Meanwhile, Trump braces for more indictments by prosecutors in Georgia and Washington and continues his presidential campaign no matter what. The unfolding legal and political battles appear to be hotter than any Netflix series, so stay tuned.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230413/us-congressman-says-introducing-bill-to-defund-manhattan-das-office-amid-trump-case-1109485689.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230413/donald-trump-sues-michael-cohen-accuses-ex-attorney-of-breach-of-contract--spreading-falsehoods-1109455505.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/05/1109140541_107:0:1820:1285_1920x0_80_0_0_fee1cdbde22bf58da85f3f1861247b31.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
trump indictment, jim jordan investigation into bragg, trump lawsuit against michael cohen, us congressional investigation into manhattan da, bragg lawsuit jim jordan, unconstitutional action, stormy daniels hush money, trump 2024 presidential bid
trump indictment, jim jordan investigation into bragg, trump lawsuit against michael cohen, us congressional investigation into manhattan da, bragg lawsuit jim jordan, unconstitutional action, stormy daniels hush money, trump 2024 presidential bid
Trump, Bragg, Cohen and GOP Lawmakers Entangled in Lawsuits
Legal infighting between former President Donald Trump, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. and US Republican lawmakers is continuing, much to the astonishment of US legal observers.
Earlier this week, Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan responded to a motion from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg that sought to reject a subpoena for testimony
from his former prosecutor, Mark Pomerantz, who previously investigated ex-President Trump.
"Plaintiff District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Jr., seeks extraordinary and unconstitutional relief from this Court to impede a Congressional inquiry by preventing a witness from complying with a duly issued subpoena," Jordan wrote on Monday in a court filing as quoted by Just the News, making it clear that GOP lawmakers won't let Bragg cover-up his apparent political bias.
The exchange came after Trump was indicted on March 30 by a Manhattan grand jury
on charges pertaining to alleged hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels. The former president pleaded not guilty, while US Republican lawmakers kicked off a congressional investigation into Bragg on behalf of Trump.
The House Committee on the Judiciary Committee alleges that the prosecution of former President Trump was politically motivated and "could give rise to issues of substantial federal concern."
"This is because a former President is unlike any other former federal official or employee, and Congress has long recognized that '[t]he interest of the American people in the President does not cease when his term of office has ended'," Jordan highlighted.
Bragg has been repeatedly criticized by US conservatives over what they saw as his obsession with suing the former president. Republicans also drew attention to the fact that Bragg received more than $1 million from the George Soros-funded Color Of Change political action committee while running for Manhattan DA. Bragg also openly boasted about suing Trump "more than a hundred times." Republican lawmakers also emphasized that Bragg decided to dig up the six-year old case and go after Trump immediately after the former president announced his new 2024 bid.
In response to congressional investigation, Bragg rushed to file a civil lawsuit against Jordan for interfering with prosecution of Trump.
"Plaintiff District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. brings this action in response to an unprecedently brazen and unconstitutional attack by members of Congress on an ongoing New York State criminal prosecution and investigation of former President Donald J. Trump," read the motion filed on April 11.
While American lawmakers and the DA have been accusing each other of "unconstitutional" actions, Donald Trump sued his former attorney Michael Cohen for $500 million for violating attorney-client privilege by illegally disclosing client confidences and spreading falsehoods about the former president on April 12.
Commenting on the emerging bunch of intertwined lawsuits and the rationale behind Trump's indictment, Andrew McCarthy, former Assistant US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, wrote: "You think I’m making this up, don’t you?"
American legal observers have earlier raised a lot of questions about Bragg's legal effort, suggesting that the case could end up in embarrassment rather than placing Trump behind bars or preventing him from running.
Meanwhile, Trump braces for more indictments by prosecutors in Georgia and Washington and continues his presidential campaign no matter what. The unfolding legal and political battles appear to be hotter than any Netflix series, so stay tuned.