International
WATCH LIVE: Mass Rally Against Pension Reform in Paris
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230413/us-congressman-says-introducing-bill-to-defund-manhattan-das-office-amid-trump-case-1109485689.html
US Congressman Says Introducing Bill to Defund Manhattan DA’s Office Amid Trump Case
US Congressman Says Introducing Bill to Defund Manhattan DA’s Office Amid Trump Case
US Congressman Andy Biggs said on Thursday that he is introducing legislation to defund the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, following DA Alvin Bragg’s indictment of former US President Donald Trump.
2023-04-13T17:11+0000
2023-04-13T17:12+0000
americas
donald trump's indictment
donald trump
us
charge
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/05/1109146804_0:142:3137:1906_1920x0_80_0_0_7e833b38b9ef35650fe72ce8ee84993f.jpg
Biggs’ bill, dubbed the Accountability for Lawless Violence In our Neighborhoods (ALVIN) Act, would prohibit federal funding to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and require the office reimburse the federal government for all funds expended after January 1, 2022. Biggs also introduced the No Federal Funds for Political Prosecutions Act, which would prevent state and local law enforcement from using certain funds to probe or prosecute the US President, Vice President or a presidential candidate. Biggs has characterized Bragg’s indictment of Trump as a "weaponized indictment," calling him a "rogue" prosecutor. Trump was indicted on charges linked to alleged hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels. Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, referring to the case as a "witch hunt." Trump and other Republican officials have criticized Bragg and the investigation, claiming he is pursuing a politically motivated case instead of addressing crime in New York City.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230407/ex-judge-lays-bare-nuances-of-trumps-court-affair-1109237563.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/05/1109146804_203:0:2932:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_0431359ba59269f801b032b819334ae9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
manhattan da defund, indictment of former us president donald trump, us congressman introducing legislation, andy biggs, donald trump indictment, donald trump arraignment, donald trump charged, alvin bragg, stormie daniels
manhattan da defund, indictment of former us president donald trump, us congressman introducing legislation, andy biggs, donald trump indictment, donald trump arraignment, donald trump charged, alvin bragg, stormie daniels

US Congressman Says Introducing Bill to Defund Manhattan DA’s Office Amid Trump Case

17:11 GMT 13.04.2023 (Updated: 17:12 GMT 13.04.2023)
© AFP 2023 / ANGELA WEISSSupporters of former US president Donald Trump argue with opponents outside the Manhattan District Attorney's office in New York City on April 4, 2023.
Supporters of former US president Donald Trump argue with opponents outside the Manhattan District Attorney's office in New York City on April 4, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.04.2023
© AFP 2023 / ANGELA WEISS
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Congressman Andy Biggs said on Thursday that he is introducing legislation to defund the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and require it to reimburse the government, following District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s criminal indictment of former US President Donald Trump.
Biggs’ bill, dubbed the Accountability for Lawless Violence In our Neighborhoods (ALVIN) Act, would prohibit federal funding to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and require the office reimburse the federal government for all funds expended after January 1, 2022.

"I just introduced legislation to hold DA Alvin Bragg accountable for failing to address lawlessness and for utilizing federal resources in the political prosecution of President Trump," Biggs said in a statement via Twitter. "I am defunding his Manhattan Office and requiring it to repay us."

Biggs also introduced the No Federal Funds for Political Prosecutions Act, which would prevent state and local law enforcement from using certain funds to probe or prosecute the US President, Vice President or a presidential candidate.
Biggs has characterized Bragg’s indictment of Trump as a "weaponized indictment," calling him a "rogue" prosecutor.
Andrew Napolitano, Former New Jersey Superior Court Judge and host of the Judging Freedom Podcast - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.04.2023
Americas
Ex-Judge Lays Bare Nuances of Trump's Court Affair
7 April, 14:01 GMT
Trump was indicted on charges linked to alleged hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels. Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, referring to the case as a "witch hunt."
Trump and other Republican officials have criticized Bragg and the investigation, claiming he is pursuing a politically motivated case instead of addressing crime in New York City.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала