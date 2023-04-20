International
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Spain's New Military Aid for Ukraine to Include Naval Defenses
Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles plans to announce a new shipment of military equipment to Ukraine that will include naval defenses during the upcoming meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.
"The new shipments are aimed at reinforcing the Armed Forces of Ukraine in such areas as armored vehicles, means of ground troops protection, antiaircraft defenses and naval ... defenses. The latter is considered essential for the security of "the green sea route" that allows the transportation of the Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea," the statement read. Robles will also confirm the humanitarian and medical aid that the Spanish government continues to provide for Ukraine. On April 12, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov asked his Spanish counterpart for additional military aid, in particular for Spanish anti-aircraft missile systems. He also noted that Kiev is interested in the Spanish Navy's experience in amphibious warfare.
