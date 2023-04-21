https://sputnikglobe.com/20230421/media-hounding-accused-pentagon-leaker-on-behalf-of-security-state-1109743846.html

Media Hounding Accused Pentagon Leaker on Behalf of 'Security State'

The US press has fixed its sights on a convenient scapegoat for the latest embarrassing leaks of classified documents. Dr Aaron Good said fundamental change was needed in the media.

Whistleblowers will continue to face persecution until the link between military-industrial interests and the media is broken, an academic has argued.21-year-old Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira was arrested last week over the leak of Pentagon 'SitRep' briefings on the conflict in Ukraine, including plans for the long-advertised spring counter-offensive by the Kiev regime's forces.The mainstream media rushed to paint Teixeira as a racist, gun-toting far-right extremist and a traitor to the US — without questioning how such a low-ranking serviceman could have obtained the top-secret documents."I don't know that anybody can maintain or make the argument that the media is a watchdog that performs the function that it is supposed to in liberal democratic theory, where it informs the population about the misdeeds of the powerful and so on, so that they can make informed decisions in a democracy," Good stressed.Whistleblowers like Julian Assange, Edward Snowden and now Teixeira should be commended, the academic said, not publicly shamed and vilified. "There are people who are halfway sensible who realize that these neoconservative people have are driving us off a cliff," he noted."If your goal is to have an open and democratic informed society, then of course you're going to oppose this, but you're also going to oppose this whole ridiculous state secrecy regime in the first place," Good argued.But that would require a genuinely independent media which represents the interests of the people. "There's always been a connection between the elites in the US who would own newspapers and media outlets and those who would be in command of the interests that drive the US to military adventurism," he said.Follow our radio show Political Misfits for more incisive commentary.

