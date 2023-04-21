https://sputnikglobe.com/20230421/two-whistleblowers-expose-the-biden-crime-family-1109729757.html

Whistleblowers Expose the Biden 'Crime Family'

Whistleblowers Expose the Biden 'Crime Family'

New evidence has emerged that Joe Biden's election campaign orchestrated the blackout of news that his son Hunter sought bribes for access to his father. Jim Hoft slammed the mainstream media for colluding in the cover-up.

Whistleblowers have exposed US President Joe Biden's hand in suppressing the bombshell news story of his son Hunter's 'laptop from hell' a month before the 2020 election.They say the Biden campaign orchestrated a public letter to media outlets, signed by some by 51 intelligence officials, which claimed the since-verified content of the computer's hard-drive was "Russian disinformation" designed to help incumbent president Donald Trump win re-election.The laptop contained emails from Hunter Biden to business associates, apparently peddling influence with his father in return for cash payments. It also held a trove of photographs and videos of the president's son using hard narcotics and cavorting naked with prostitutes.Social media sites Facebook* and Twitter blocked all links to the New York Post reports of the story.Now former CIA deputy director Michael Morrell has testified to the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees that Biden's Secretary of State Antony Blinken, then an advisor to his presidential election campaign, "played a role in the inception" of the letter.The chairmen of the two committees wrote to Blinken on Thursday, asking him to testify in answer to the allegation.Morell "explained that one of his two goals in releasing the statement was to help then-Vice President Biden in the debate and to assist him in winning the election," wrote Congressmen Jim Jordan and Mike Turner.Gateway Pundit founder Jim Hoft pointed out to Sputnik that while New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg was pursuing flimsy charges against Trump, investigation of the Biden scnadal was moving at a snail's pace.As vice-president under Barack Obama, Joe Biden had already been accused of using his power over the Kiev regime to have Ukrainian prosecutor-general Viktor Shokin sacked after he launched a corruption probe into gas firm Burisma Holdings — which had just recently hired Hunter Biden to its board of directors."They have the bank statements now of Hunter Biden getting paid off for making these shady deals with Ukraine and other regimes. And we all know that the Bidens then were pocketing a lot of this money themselves," Hoft said. "We have the bank statement that was released a few weeks ago of the Biden family. Everybody's getting a cut out of this $3 million, including Beau Biden's widow."The publisher slammed the mainstream press and broadcasters for burying the story of Biden's dealings for three years.He pointed to comments by Trump's son Eric a week or two earlier. "He says: 'everyone knows that our family builds resorts, builds the best golf courses, build hotels. They know what our product is'."For more in-depth analysis, follow our radio show The Backstory.* Facebook and its parent company Meta are banned in Russia for extremist activities.

