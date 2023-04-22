International
Le Pen Says French Pension Reform Caused 'Total' Rift Between Macron, Society
Le Pen Says French Pension Reform Caused 'Total' Rift Between Macron, Society
The French government's pension reform led to a total breakdown of relations between the French people and President Emmanuel Macron, Marine Le Pen said on Saturday.
Le Pen Says French Pension Reform Caused 'Total' Rift Between Macron, Society

17:06 GMT 22.04.2023
© AP Photo / Daniel ColeFrench right-wing politician Marine Le Pen delivers a speech during a meeting in Avignon, south of France, Thursday, April 14, 2022. Le Pen is trying to unseat centrist President Emmanuel Macron, who has a slim lead in polls ahead of France's April 24 presidential runoff election. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
French right-wing politician Marine Le Pen delivers a speech during a meeting in Avignon, south of France, Thursday, April 14, 2022. Le Pen is trying to unseat centrist President Emmanuel Macron, who has a slim lead in polls ahead of France's April 24 presidential runoff election. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.04.2023
© AP Photo / Daniel Cole
PARIS (Sputnik) - The French government's pension reform led to a total breakdown of relations between the French people and President Emmanuel Macron, Marine Le Pen, the leader of the right-wing National Rally parliamentary group, said on Saturday.
"The problem is that Emmanuel Macron got completely 'bunkerized,' he can no longer leave the Elysee without drawing the ire of the people who he refuses to listen to and whose will he refuses to respect … [He] generated this anger and it is he who is the cause of this disorder, the chaos. I believe that there is a total breakdown between Emmanuel Macron and the French people today," Le Pen told a French broadcaster.
Democracy means respecting the opinion of the people, the politician said, adding that France is now "more of a failed democracy" as the will of the French people is brushed aside.
"Emmanuel Macron is losing popularity because he does not respect the will of the people. If the people say they don't want this reform, then it must be put on hold!" she said.
On Friday, a poll carried out by BVA Group revealed that Macron's popularity plunged to a record low since he took office, as only 26% of French citizens support him following the implementation of the controversial pension reform. On Wednesday, he was booed by a crowd of protesters during his visit in Alsace, which was his first regional trip since the adoption of the controversial pension reform.
On April 14, the French Constitutional Council approved the key article of the pension reform bill, which would gradually raise the age of retirement in France from 62 to 64 years by 2030. French trade unions called for a general nationwide strike against the reform on May 1.
