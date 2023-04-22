https://sputnikglobe.com/20230422/russian-aviation-destroys-ukrainian-depot-of-rocket-artillery-weapons-1109754514.html
Russian Aviation Destroys Ukrainian Depot of Rocket, Artillery Weapons
A Ukrainian depot of rocket and artillery weapons has been destroyed by Russian aviation, the enemy lost up to 600 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) shells, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Ukrainian depot of rocket and artillery weapons has been destroyed by Russian aviation, the enemy lost up to 600 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) shells, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.
"Aircraft operating in the interests of the southern group of troops in the Alexandr-Kalinin direction struck at the enemy's missile and artillery weapons depot in the area of the Sergeevka village. As a result, up to 600 MLRS rockets were destroyed," the spokesperson said.
He added that, in the Avdeevka direction, two Ukrainian strongholds were hit by Russian forces. In the Maryinka direction, Russian troops suppressed several locations of Ukrainian units’ temporary deployment.
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, after the Donetsk and Luhansk people’s republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.
On September 30, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, signed agreements on the accession of these territories to Russia, following referendums that showed that an overwhelming majority of the local population supported becoming part of Russia.
Western countries have significantly increased their economic and military support for Kiev regime, which now includes air defense and multiple rocket launching systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery, anti-aircraft guns, armored vehicles and various types of ammunition. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in January that arms supplies to Ukraine by Western countries testify to their direct and growing involvement in the conflict.