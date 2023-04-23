https://sputnikglobe.com/20230423/sy-hersh-west-knows-ukraine-weapons-end-up-on-black-market-1109774596.html

Sy Hersh: West Knows Ukraine Weapons End Up on Black Market

Sy Hersh: West Knows Ukraine Weapons End Up on Black Market

Western countries’ weapon supplies to Ukraine show no sign of abating, with Russia warning that such deliveries will add to prolonging the conflict.

2023-04-23T10:08+0000

2023-04-23T10:08+0000

2023-04-23T10:51+0000

russia

ukraine

us

weapons

black market

supplies

special operation

military

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/17/1109774004_0:159:3078:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_e8db6f48e409982446de9456cae7c880.jpg

The West knows the weapons they deliver to Ukraine are being sold on the black market, something mainstream media has tried to hush up, US investigative journalist Seymour “Sy” Hersh has told Russian media.He said that he had not written about the topic but he “obviously heard about it”.Hersh added that “very early, Poland, Romania, [and] other countries on the border were being flooded with weapons we'd been shipping for the war to Ukraine," where the Russian special military operation is underway.According to the journalist, the weapons included “hand missile guns” designed to down a warplane flying “at a considerable height.”He spoke after Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov told reporters that Moscow has “serious concerns” that part of US military supplies to Ukraine will end up on the black market.He was echoed by Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu who said that part of the weapons supplied by the West to Ukraine are already spreading across the Middle East region.Denis Pushilin, acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), which became part of Russia last year, likewise told Sputnik that foreign weapons being supplied to Ukraine, including the Javelin anti-tank systems, are now being sold on the black market. He added that “this kind of weaponry is being moved in large quantities to African countries, too.”The US and its allies ramped up their arms supplies to Kiev shortly after Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly warned that the West’s military assistance to Kiev would prolong the Ukraine conflict and make Western countries direct parties to the standoff, thereby confirming accusations that NATO is waging a proxy war against Moscow.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230413/us-to-keep-giving-military-aid-to-ukraine-going-forward--white-house-1109467639.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

russian special military operation in ukraine, western countries' arms supplies to kiev, seymour hersh's interview with russian media