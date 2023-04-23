International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230423/ukraine-disassembling-many-fighter-jets-provided-by-slovakia-poland-1109780446.html
Ukraine Disassembling Many Fighter Jets Provided by Slovakia, Poland
Ukraine Disassembling Many Fighter Jets Provided by Slovakia, Poland
A large part of the MiG-29 fighter jets that Poland and Slovakia recently handed over to Ukraine are not in flyable condition and can be of use only if disassembled for spare parts, a British weekly newspaper reported on Sunday.
2023-04-23T16:46+0000
2023-04-23T16:46+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
poland
military aid
slovakia
mig-29
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107635/45/1076354570_0:51:2200:1289_1920x0_80_0_0_6d83467b48e26a691346450545374f0d.jpg
The report noted that Poland and Slovakia had transferred about eight MiG-29s in recent weeks. Western countries have been supplying military aid to Ukraine since the start of the conflict with Russia in February 2022. The aid evolved from lighter artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023. Ukraine has now asked for fighter jets, a request that has so far been met with reluctance in the United States and most EU countries. Earlier in April, Ukrainian Air Force Command spokesman Yuriy Ignat said that Ukraine would like to get F-16 fighters as the supply of other Western aircraft could take more time.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230414/polish-and-slovak-mig-29s-wont-turn-tide-in-ukraine-1109538682.html
ukraine
poland
slovakia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107635/45/1076354570_208:0:1993:1339_1920x0_80_0_0_8736babe44ddf4c240ce6bb8709251bc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, ukrainian crisis, conflict in ukraine, russian special military operation, war in ukraine, military aid for ukraine, ukraine fighter jets, mig-29
ukraine, ukrainian crisis, conflict in ukraine, russian special military operation, war in ukraine, military aid for ukraine, ukraine fighter jets, mig-29

Ukraine Disassembling Many Fighter Jets Provided by Slovakia, Poland

16:46 GMT 23.04.2023
© Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich / Go to the mediabankMiG-29
MiG-29 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.04.2023
© Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A large part of the MiG-29 fighter jets that Poland and Slovakia recently handed over to Ukraine are not in flyable condition and can be of use only if disassembled for spare parts, a British weekly newspaper reported on Sunday.
The report noted that Poland and Slovakia had transferred about eight MiG-29s in recent weeks.
Ukrainian Air force MIG 29 fighter planes take part in practical flights during an exercise at the Air Force military base in Vasylkiv, some 40km from Kiev on August 3, 2016 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.04.2023
Analysis
Polish and Slovak MiG-29s Won't Turn Tide in Ukraine
14 April, 18:21 GMT
Western countries have been supplying military aid to Ukraine since the start of the conflict with Russia in February 2022. The aid evolved from lighter artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023. Ukraine has now asked for fighter jets, a request that has so far been met with reluctance in the United States and most EU countries.
Earlier in April, Ukrainian Air Force Command spokesman Yuriy Ignat said that Ukraine would like to get F-16 fighters as the supply of other Western aircraft could take more time.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала