Guatemalan President Arrives on Official Visit in Taiwan as Number of Island's Allies Shrinks

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei arrived in Taiwan in tit-for-tat visit.

Giammattei is paying a working visit to Taiwan from April 24-26 in a return visit to Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen's recent trip to the country. The trip is expected to reaffirm Guatemala's support for the Taiwanese sovereignty and strengthen the 86-year-long diplomatic relations between the two sides, Giammattei's office said. During the trip, Guatemala's delegation will hold a number of official meetings with the Taiwanese leader and members of the island's parliament, present investment projects to the Taiwanese partners, as well as visit companies and factories, whose industrial model can be followed by Guatemalan businesses. Guatemala is among 13 states that diplomatically recognize Taiwan. Those also include Belize, Haiti, the Marshall Islands, Nauru, Palau, Paraguay, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Eswatini, Tuvalu and the Vatican. There used to be more, but in the recent years, many states decided to break off their relations with the island and establish diplomatic ties with mainland China instead. Taiwan maintains cooperation with other states through its economic and cultural representative offices.

