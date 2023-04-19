https://sputnikglobe.com/20230419/us-missile-sales-advisors-on-taiwan-signal-death-throes-of-empire-1109664848.html

US Missile Sales, Advisors on Taiwan Signal Death Throes of Empire

US Missile Sales, Advisors on Taiwan Signal Death Throes of Empire

China-US tensions over Taiwan are centered around Beijing’s concerns that Washington may try to nudge the island into a unilateral declaration of ‘independence’ instead of gradual reunification with the mainland. US leaders have not done much to alleviate these anxieties, ramping up arms sales and enhancing ‘informal’ diplomatic ties with Taipei.

2023-04-19T16:33+0000

2023-04-19T16:33+0000

2023-04-19T16:33+0000

analysis

taiwan

harpoon missile

military advisors

analysis

observers

karen kwiatkowski

scott bennett

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/13/1109666320_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_673992f6831e624021c682dc6a79d284.jpg

Sino-US tensions over Taiwan received another major boost this week amid media reports that Washington plans to sell over $1.1 billion-worth of Harpoon anti-ship missiles to the island, and revelations that the US military has dispatched some 200 advisors to bases across the island to support the training of Taiwanese troops and reserve forces.Both actions are illegal under treaties which underpin Sino-US relations. In 1982, the two countries signed a communique which requires Washington to gradually whittle its arms sales to Taiwan down to zero with time. Forty years later, the US has failed to live up to its commitments. More significantly, under the 1979 Shanghai Communique on the establishment of diplomatic relations, the US acknowledged “that there is but one China” and that “Taiwan is part of China.” That makes the deployment of any US troops on the island illegal – basically the equivalent of the People’s Republic deploying its military on US territory without Washington’s authorization.“Clearly, the US military investment is growing – and it may be shifting to a ‘dug in’ scenario,” says Karen Kwiatkowski, a former DoD analyst and retired US Air Force lieutenant colonel.Characterizing US policy in Taiwan as seemingly aimed at provoking Beijing into an open conflict, the former Pentagon analyst expressed hope that China’s leaders will not fall for Washington’s trap.The observer expects to complement any military show of force with political measures – such as exposing the corruption of the Biden family ahead of the 2024 election, or introducing restrictions on sensitive industrial or technology exports. A direct military response would be a measure of last resort for Beijing, Kwiatkowski emphasized.“For China and for nearly half of the Taiwanese, they are one culture, and one country, and harming Taiwan itself through war is contrary to China’s foreign policy. It seems, much as with Obama and Biden’s State Department and [National Security Council], Ukraine was about drawing Russia into war, and Taiwan is about drawing China into war. War devastates all economies, and creates political chaos even as it decreases liberty domestically. I hope that Beijing and Russia are not fooled, and that their leaders realize that they can contain the US without fighting it, as global consensus and even European consensus moves away from the dollar and towards a multipolar and peaceful world. I have heard patience is a particular virtue of Chinese culture, and patience is important when dealing with US politicians, and their DC advocates,” the observer said.‘China Won’t Bend’Scott Bennett, a former State Department counterterrorism analyst and veteran of the 11th Psychological Operations Battalion of the US Army, agrees that Beijing will likely hope to resolve escalating tensions over Taiwan peacefully, exercising “soft power” capabilities, issuing warnings to the West, prohibiting any more weapons from being sent to the island, perhaps even doing “a very quick coup d’état” against pro-Western, secessionism-minded forces.At the same time, Bennett says, Washington is almost certain to continue seeking to use Taiwan as “salt” in Beijing’s wounds to “aggravate, annoy and quite reasonably…provoke the Chinese to follow through on their naval drills…encircle and besiege Taiwan and cut it off essentially from all foreign contact and essentially shut off these shipments of arms ever reaching Taiwan.”Stressing the need to distinguish between US promises on the sale of Harpoon missiles to Taipei and the reality of the existing $19 billion backlog in US arms already promised to Taiwan but left undelivered, the former State Department analyst noted that along with actual weapons, Western intentions are also important to understand.Expressing concern that Washington may double down on its weapons sales plans, because “the money motivation has consumed the Western political mind and the military mind beyond any other considerations” and become a “borderline of a psychosis or a pathology,” Bennett said this may “inevitably lead to some sort of conflict.”“The danger,” Bennett says, is if the US military sails a naval armada to Taiwan to challenge the Chinese the People’s Liberation Army Navy militarily. “When that happens, you will have a naval engagement. You may have the sinking of several naval ships and you will essentially have a short war. I think the United States is hoping that China will back down. But I don’t think China will. I think China sees this as an existential threat,” the observer stressed.A big part of the problem in such a scenario is the hubris of America’s current leaders, Bennett believes.“Now, many other commentators have said there is no way the United States would win any military conflict in Taiwan. It would lose more navy ships. It would be a terrible and drastic defeat for the United States. And I agree with that. However, in the United States, our military and our political ranks are so infected with narcissistic, blind, delusional, stupid people that can’t see beyond their own mirror reflection. They are so drunk and intoxicated on the idea of [the US] being the ‘leader of the free world’, the broadcaster of democracy and human rights. They are so deluded in that that they can’t see the practical, dangerous reality that is facing [them],” the former officer warned.Opportunities for EngagementKwiatkowski sees the standoff over Taiwan as an opportunity for China and Russia to enhance their military cooperation amid the common threat facing each of them. “It obviously gives China and Russia one more common cause…It could be a cause for increased military and technological information sharing, as either Russia could share methods of countering, defending against or neutralizing the US-provided weapons systems,” she noted.Bennett agrees, saying Moscow and Beijing could enter into some kind of military agreement under which Russia would provide weaponry, satellite technology and political support, with the PRC countering by “standing with” and “recognizing Russia’s right to establish a safety zone in Ukraine.”Fading HegemonyBennett stressed that as far as US foreign policy going forward goes, the traditional liberal interventionist justifications and attempts to establish global hegemony by force no longer fly, because the rhetoric about “preserving peace and advancing democracy are nothing but slogans” – political “salesmanship” and empty “words that really hold no practical, pragmatic meaning.”Bennett is confident that because Washington is effectively controlled by the military-industrial complex, it will continue to push its weapons exports to the bitter end, whether to Taiwan or other conflict zones.“They’re going to continue to try and sell as many weapons to Taiwan as possible. They will promise Taiwan [that they will] stand with them. They’ll promise Taiwan military support. They’ll send advisors in there to teach the Taiwanese how to engage in military defense. They’ll send Marines and special forces and other soldiers there like they’ve done in Ukraine to teach Taiwan how to ‘defeat’ China. But that’s going to fail because the Taiwanese people and army have about as much chance of defeating China as the Ukrainians had defeating Russia,” he said.On top of that, Bennett believes that as the petrodollar loses its status as the world’s reserve currency, the US will gradually turn into a “Weimar Republic”-style entity printing “worthless currency that is good for papering walls or starting fires” as a new multipolar world emerges, featuring entities like the BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Agreement, and the Belt and Road Initiative, as countries like China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Syria, Mexico, Brazil, South Africa and India solidify their “economic, political and military sovereignty,” and attempt to reach political and economic agreements and unity via negotiation and cooperation, not conflict and tensions.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230417/report-us-to-sell-taiwan-400-anti-ship-harpoon-missiles-to-repel-chinese-invasion-1109607447.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230413/us-hits-record-in-buying-chipmaking-equipment-from-taiwan-in-march-1109479312.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230413/eu-should-not-support-independent-taiwan-says-swedish-political-heavyweight-1109456712.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230323/us-navy-claims-warship-was-not-expelled-by-pla-from-waters-near-chinese-islands-1108730508.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230417/russia-china-believe-us-allies-responsible-for-escalation-on-korean-peninsula-1109593810.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230417/inevitable-de-dollarization-which-countries-are-moving-away-from-greenback-1109592646.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

china, taiwan, united states, missiles, harpoon missiles, sales, weapons sales, advisors, training