Biden Officially Announces 2024 Presidency Run
Biden Officially Announces 2024 Presidency Run
US President Joe Biden has officially announced that he is going to run in the presidential election next year, making his intent clear in a social media post... 25.04.2023
US President Joe Biden has officially announced that he is going to run in the presidential election next year, making his intent clear in a social media post he released on April 25.
10:06 GMT 25.04.2023 (Updated: 10:12 GMT 25.04.2023)
Being updated
