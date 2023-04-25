https://sputnikglobe.com/20230425/biden-officially-announces-2024-presidency-run-1109814824.html

Biden Officially Announces 2024 Presidency Run

Biden Officially Announces 2024 Presidency Run

US President Joe Biden has officially announced that he is going to run in the presidential election next year, making his intent clear in a social media post... 25.04.2023, Sputnik International

2023-04-25T10:06+0000

2023-04-25T10:06+0000

2023-04-25T10:12+0000

americas

joe biden

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1109814824.jpg?1682417563

US President Joe Biden has officially announced that he is going to run in the presidential election next year, making his intent clear in a social media post he released on April 25.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

joe biden