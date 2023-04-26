https://sputnikglobe.com/20230426/china-to-hold-live-fire-drills-in-east-china-sea-on-wednesday-1109842174.html
China to Hold Live-Fire Drills in East China Sea on Wednesday
China to Hold Live-Fire Drills in East China Sea on Wednesday
China will hold exercises with the practical use of weapons in one of the areas of the East China Sea on Wednesday, the Maritime Safety Administration of China said.
2023-04-26T04:51+0000
2023-04-26T04:51+0000
2023-04-26T04:51+0000
military
china
military drills
taiwan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/1b/1082739692_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b930ca09adeb47c2bab84f42ebc1c29f.jpg
According to the statement, the exercises will be held from 11.00 a.m. to 6.30 p.m. local time (from 03:00 to 10:30 GMT). Ships will be barred from entering the area of the drills, the maritime administration said, without providing further details. The situation around Taiwan has recently escalated once again after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's meeting with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy earlier in April, with Beijing starting massive three-day military exercises near the island in what it called a "warning" for Taiwanese separatists and foreign powers. Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan — a territory with its own elected government — maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/1b/1082739692_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c0b37ae2eb18f98c6a3252d6a65f791c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
east china sea, china exercises, situation around taiwan
east china sea, china exercises, situation around taiwan
China to Hold Live-Fire Drills in East China Sea on Wednesday
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China will hold exercises with the practical use of weapons in one of the areas of the East China Sea on Wednesday, the Maritime Safety Administration of China said.
According to the statement, the exercises will be held from 11.00 a.m. to 6.30 p.m. local time (from 03:00 to 10:30 GMT). Ships will be barred from entering the area of the drills
, the maritime administration said, without providing further details.
The situation around Taiwan has recently escalated once again after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's meeting with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy earlier in April, with Beijing starting massive three-day military exercises near the island in what it called a "warning" for Taiwanese separatists and foreign powers.
Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan — a territory with its own elected government — maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.