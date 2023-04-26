International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230426/china-to-hold-live-fire-drills-in-east-china-sea-on-wednesday-1109842174.html
China to Hold Live-Fire Drills in East China Sea on Wednesday
China to Hold Live-Fire Drills in East China Sea on Wednesday
China will hold exercises with the practical use of weapons in one of the areas of the East China Sea on Wednesday, the Maritime Safety Administration of China said.
2023-04-26T04:51+0000
2023-04-26T04:51+0000
military
china
military drills
taiwan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/1b/1082739692_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b930ca09adeb47c2bab84f42ebc1c29f.jpg
According to the statement, the exercises will be held from 11.00 a.m. to 6.30 p.m. local time (from 03:00 to 10:30 GMT). Ships will be barred from entering the area of the drills, the maritime administration said, without providing further details. The situation around Taiwan has recently escalated once again after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's meeting with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy earlier in April, with Beijing starting massive three-day military exercises near the island in what it called a "warning" for Taiwanese separatists and foreign powers. Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan — a territory with its own elected government — maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/1b/1082739692_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c0b37ae2eb18f98c6a3252d6a65f791c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
east china sea, china exercises, situation around taiwan
east china sea, china exercises, situation around taiwan

China to Hold Live-Fire Drills in East China Sea on Wednesday

04:51 GMT 26.04.2023
© AP Photo / Mark SchiefelbeinA new type 094A Jin-class nuclear submarine Long March 10 of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy participates in a naval parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the founding of China's PLA Navy in the sea near Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province, Tuesday, April 23, 2019
A new type 094A Jin-class nuclear submarine Long March 10 of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy participates in a naval parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the founding of China's PLA Navy in the sea near Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province, Tuesday, April 23, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.04.2023
© AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China will hold exercises with the practical use of weapons in one of the areas of the East China Sea on Wednesday, the Maritime Safety Administration of China said.
According to the statement, the exercises will be held from 11.00 a.m. to 6.30 p.m. local time (from 03:00 to 10:30 GMT). Ships will be barred from entering the area of the drills, the maritime administration said, without providing further details.
The situation around Taiwan has recently escalated once again after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's meeting with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy earlier in April, with Beijing starting massive three-day military exercises near the island in what it called a "warning" for Taiwanese separatists and foreign powers.
Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan — a territory with its own elected government — maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала