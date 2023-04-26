https://sputnikglobe.com/20230426/moscow-declares-10-representatives-of-norwegian-embassy-in-moscow-personae-non-grata-1109849657.html

Moscow Declares 10 Representatives of Norwegian Embassy in Moscow Personae Non Grata

The Norwegian ambassador has been summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry where he was formally apprised of Russia's extreme dissatisfaction that Norway had decided to expel 15 diplomats from the Russian embassy in Oslo, and was given a note to declare 10 representatives of the Norwegian embassy and the defense attaché's office personae non gratae in retaliation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.The Norwegian ambassador was also told that "other measures will follow in connection with the unfriendly actions of Oslo, including imposing restrictions on the personnel Norwegian diplomatic missions are permitted to recruit from among Russian citizens".On April 13, Norwegian Foreign Ministry declared 15 employees of the Russian Embassy personae non gratae and ordered them to leave the country in the near future.

