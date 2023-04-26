https://sputnikglobe.com/20230426/south-african-sherpa-lauds-brics-for-championing-global-souths-concerns-1109853954.html

South African Sherpa Lauds BRICS for 'Championing' Global South's Concerns

South African Sherpa Lauds BRICS for 'Championing' Global South's Concerns

Interest in joining BRICS is growing, as countries on the Global South believe it champions more inclusive multipolar world order, stated Anil Sooklal, Sherpa of the Republic of South Africa in BRICS.

2023-04-26T14:57+0000

2023-04-26T14:57+0000

2023-04-26T14:57+0000

south africa

sherpa

brics

ukraine crisis

multipolar

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/17/1096603406_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_64f767e1c83a58c44342ab703000b01f.jpg

Interest in joining BRICS is on the rise, as “countries on the Global South want to exert their independence, their sovereignty, and also have their voices heard on the global stage,” Anil Sooklal, Sherpa of the Republic of South Africa in BRICS, told Sputnik.BRICS, which unites the world's largest developing economies — Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa - is being seen as "the forum that is most receptive and most aligned to their aspirations to create a more equitable, inclusive and fair global community," Anil Sooklal pointed out.The mechanism of cooperation between the five leading non-Western economies was just BRIC at the beginning, with the S for South Africa getting added on in 2010. Now, a number of other countries intend to join the economic bloc, including Argentina, Iran, Indonesia, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt.Sooklal weighed in on the interest of "major countries from the developing south, the emerging market, developing economies from all parts of the world, from Latin America, from Africa, the Middle East, Asia, all seeking to become BRICS members."The Sherpa pointed out that BRICS has "become a champion of the Global South in addressing the issues around the unequal global political, financial, and global trade architecture, all of which favors the Global North."Of course, there are diverse criteria and guidelines on how we go about expanding, said the Sherpa, adding that the modalities are still being discussed. Regarding Africa, Algeria, Egypt and Tunisia have specifically spoken about joining BRICS. Four countries - Uruguay, the UAE, Egypt and Bangladesh have been admitted as BRICS members of the new Development Bank. Next up will be their political association with the BRICS, Anil Sooklal explained.But already, in terms of purchasing power parity (PPP) GDP, BRICS now is bigger than the G7. The BRICS account for 31.5% and G7 30%. "It's predicted by 2030 BRICS will account for 50% of global GDP. So an expanded BRICS will also increase the association's global economic footprint.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230418/us-losing-ground-to-china-and-russia-as-arab-oil-giants-bet-on-brics--1109631093.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230414/brazil-china-support-brics-expansion-joint-statement-1109541005.html

south africa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

brics, global south, multipolar world order, champion of global south, interest in joining brics growing, anil sooklal, sherpa of the republic of south africa in brics.