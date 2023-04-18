https://sputnikglobe.com/20230418/us-losing-ground-to-china-and-russia-as-arab-oil-giants-bet-on-brics--1109631093.html

US Losing Ground to China and Russia as Arab Oil Giants Bet on BRICS

US Losing Ground to China and Russia as Arab Oil Giants Bet on BRICS

Washington's global hegemony has declined over the past few years at a rate few could have predicted. Dr Jack Rasmus noted that the leading emerging economies are turning their faces east in search of markets and finance.

2023-04-18T18:03+0000

2023-04-18T18:03+0000

2023-04-18T18:03+0000

us

china

russia

saudi arabia

uae

united arab emirates

chips

sanctions

us sanctions

oil

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/07/1109245366_0:78:3098:1821_1920x0_80_0_0_66bf9dae7ebb9b2388eb8f3903e734ac.jpg

The US is losing economic ground to China and Russia as Middle Eastern and Asian nations turn to the BRICS development partnership.Dr Jack Rasmus told Sputnik that Washington's hostility towards Beijing has remained constant under successive Republican and Democrat governments.That "trade war" approach didn't help so the Biden administration turned to import "quotas," he said, limiting the number of microchips US firms could import from China. And the CHIPS and Science Act, which Biden ratified in August 2022, constitutes a $500-billion "bribe" to semiconductor manufacturers to move production back to the US from China.That is "all about preparing for a possible conflict with China," Rasmus said. "Get those US and other tech companies out of Taiwan, get into the US, then producing these key products here in North America" — although more likely in Mexico than the US.Meanwhile, the US dollar's privileged position as the currency of international trade is under threat, with many nations agreeing to trade with China in its Renminbi currency or their own."China and others are going to buy fewer and fewer dollars," Rasmus said. "They're not recycling the dollars back to the US. That was part of the neo-liberalism trade imperialism arrangement the US developed here," a system he dubbed the "twin deficits.""We're going to run a trade deficit. So dollars are going to flow out of the country," the author explained. "But free trade with these other countries are going to mean that they're going to recycle the dollars back to the US."What's more, formerly close US trade partners are turning to the BRICS group — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — which offers direct investment and development loans with fewer strings attached.He said Turkiye and possibly the United Arab Emirates were buying Russian oil at a 25 per cent discount and "reselling it to Europe. So Russian oil is getting back to Europe, just not directly from Russia.""This is going on throughout the rest of the world, India and others," Rasmus said. "They're not following the sanctions. The US does not have the power to enforce secondary sanctions."For more sharp analysis, check out the latest episode of Sputnik’s podcast Political Misfits.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230418/chinas-microchip-industry-showing-signs-of-recovery-after-big-hit-from-us-sanctions-1109630877.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230414/brazil-china-support-brics-expansion-joint-statement-1109541005.html

china

russia

saudi arabia

uae

united arab emirates

turkiye

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

us, russia, china, brics, saudi arabia, united arab emirates, turkey, ukraine, joe biden, microchips, semiconductors, chips act, oil, turkiye, sanctions