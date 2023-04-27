https://sputnikglobe.com/20230427/bidens-big-business-backers-want-to-finish-job-of-slashing-living-standards-1109879873.html

Biden's Big Business Backers Want to 'Finish Job' of Slashing Living Standards

Biden's Big Business Backers Want to 'Finish Job' of Slashing Living Standards

Joe Biden's bid for a second term as president was in doubt until his announcement this week. Angie Wong argued that another Biden administration would 'finish the job' of the first — but not in a good way.

2023-04-27T16:02+0000

2023-04-27T16:02+0000

2023-04-27T16:02+0000

americas

joe biden

us

election

donald trump

white house

white house

dnc

twitter

us election 2020

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/19/1109815168_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_eef7c563a82093e68044c6f28d6eae74.jpg

The big money interests behind Joe Biden's re-election campaign want to "finish the job" of impoverishing Americans, a conservative campaigner has said.Biden officially launched his re-election bid at 6 am on Tuesday morning, with his Twitter account posting a campaign video where he mumbled through a reprise of his two years in office.But Legacy PAC president Angie Wong told Sputnik that there was a "power struggle" at play inside the Democratic National Committee (DNC) over whether to back the incumbent or ditch him.She pointed out that the announcement was made on the same day two senior administration officials quit their posts, including his domestic policy adviser Susan Rice who Wong said is widely believed to be "running the country for him."She argued the video was a portent of a virtual online election campaign by the Democrats, designed to minimise Biden's endless public speaking gaffes.She said some in the Democratic Party were already trying to ensure Biden heads off internal challenges from Robert Kennedy Jr. or other contenders by changing the order of the state primaries and refusing to schedule debates between the candidates.The 2024 election promises to be a re-run of 2020, not only because Donald Trump is near-certain to be the Republican candidate. Wong predicted it would see a repeat of Biden's almost non-existent public campaigning, when his stump speeches were often attended by crowds numbered in mere dozens."The playbook is still being reused and as well as keeping him away from crowds," she said. "They don't have COVID this time, so I don't know how they're going to be able to do this, but they're not going to put him in a rally."The pundit picked out one "scary" detail in particular from Biden's campaign ad — where "The one thing that was scary that he did say was that he wanted to finish the job," Wong said. "Finish what job?" she asked. "You've already tanked our economy. Everyone's personal situations are far worse under his leadership than it was under Trump. We're at war pretty much with everybody at the moment."But the PAC chief said Biden's best bet to secure funding and win the primaries was the to play up Trump as the bogeyman."He knows that Trump is a trigger word," Wong said. "He knows if he goes after Trump, the donors will come and the voters will come."For more cutting-edge commentary, check out our Sputnik Radio show Fault Lines.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230427/what-affects-bidens-2024-re-election-chances-1109866371.html

americas

white house

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

us, joe biden, donald trump, democratic primaries, election, 2024