Dems Going to 'Cheat' to Keep Biden in White House in 2024

It's unbelievable that the Democratic Party decided to back Joe Biden's re-election given his low poll numbers, Daniel McAdams, executive director of the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity, told Sputnik.

Joe Biden announced re-election campaign on April 25. In his video announcement, the incumbent president promised to "finish the job" and stand against "MAGA extremists." Meanwhile, Biden's poll numbers look unimpressive: Gallup's job approval rating at the end of Biden's third year was just 40%; a recent All-America Economic Survey found that 70% of Americans don't want Joe to run again, largely citing his age. According to the US mainstream press, Democratic voters met Biden's announcement with more "acceptance" than "excitement."The generation of young Democrats who joined the Biden government three years ago are "absolute disasters", McAdams continued referring to Kamala Harris and Pete Buttegieg, in particular. California Governor Gavin Newsom appears to be an interesting alternative to Biden, but apparently he's thinking this is not his time, according to the scholar. The same goes for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, on the other side of the political aisle: "He hasn't earned his bones yet. It's just not his time," McAdams remarked. He went on by saying that the only Democratic challenger to Biden of a real national stature is Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who announced his presidential bid on April 19.When it comes to the Republicans' election odds, it all depends "on how much cheating goes on," according to McAdams. The Biden presidency has been tainted by the messy Afghanistan withdrawal, border crisis, soaring crime rates, inflation, looming recession, and controversial Ukraine adventure – and still, the US scholar does not rule out that the Dems may play dirty in order to boost their chances and that the GOP should be prepared to that.

News

