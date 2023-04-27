https://sputnikglobe.com/20230427/us-closer-than-ever-to-debt-debt-ceiling-crisis-thanks-to-partisan-infighting-1109893352.html

US Closer Than Ever to Debt Ceiling Crisis Thanks to Partisan Infighting

Republicans and Democrats are once again trying to score political points against each other in the perennial fight over the federal budget. David Tawil warned that this time it could really go over the cliff edge.

The US is at more risk than ever of having to shut down government spending as politicians battle over how high to set the federal borrowing limit.House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has introduced a congressional bill allowing President Joe Biden's administration to raise its debt ceiling to an eye-watering $1.5 trillion, but only in return for cuts to its federal spending programmes. Investment fund manager David Tawil warned Sputnik that "we're in big trouble here" if Congress does not vote to raise the debt cap.But that would suit the US Federal Reserve, whose priority is to cut inflation and will be hoping the freeze in government funding dampens consumer spending. While McCarthy's bill passed a vote of the lower House of Representatives on Wednesday, it may still face stiff enough resistance in the Democrat-controlled Senate to fall.The investment fund manager said that, going by the experience of previous years, the two warring parties may eventually "get to a deal." But "this time is slightly different in the fact that there are attachments that are being made," Tawil said. "Plus, there also is a fair amount of disagreement in each party, by the way, in terms of how much wheeling and dealing should be done."In previous government funding battles, Democrats have come out ahead in the public opinion stakes — but this time could be different.For more soundbites from David Tawil on the debt ceiling battle, go to our Telegram channel.If you enjoyed this article, check out our Sputnik Radio show The Final Countdown.

