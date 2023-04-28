https://sputnikglobe.com/20230428/bidens-2024-bid-tainted-by-new-corruption-allegations-1109921356.html

Biden's 2024 Bid Tainted by New Corruption Allegations

Biden's 2024 Bid Tainted by New Corruption Allegations

The US mainstream press, Department of Justice, and intelligence community have turned a blind eye to President Joe Biden's apparent nepotism and possible violations of fundraising rules in a bid to keep him in the Oval Office for an extra four years.

2023-04-28T14:22+0000

2023-04-28T14:22+0000

2023-04-28T14:22+0000

analysis

us

opinion

hunter biden

joe biden

washington

garland

fault lines

internal revenue service (irs)

2024 us presidential elections

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/1d/1108928511_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_9c9c53c99cc876478b8d4dedbecf15c8.jpg

President Joe Biden kicked off his presidential campaign earlier this week and immediately went on the warpath with an unusually long 90-second ad worth over $250,000 just 24 hours after making his candidacy official with an online video. As per Ted Harvey, former Colorado state senator and chair of the Committee to Defeat the President, an anti-Biden super PAC, one might wonder where the money for Biden's ads came from, given that the incumbent became eligible to fundraise on April 25.According to OpenSecrets, a nonprofit organization based in Washington, DC, that tracks data on campaign finance and lobbying, the Biden campaign and joint fundraising committee, Biden Victory Fund, currently have over $2.2 million cash on hand. However, total fundraising and pro-Biden outside spending could amount to over $2 billion, according to some members of the Democratic Party, as cited by The Washington Post. In 2020, the Biden campaign reportedly spent over $1 billion, with Big Tech and "dark money" groups playing the first fiddle in the effort to bring Joe to the Oval Office. “Dark money” contributions to Biden's 2020 bid reportedly reached $174 million. But that is not all. The US Department of Justice and intelligence community also played into Biden's hand at the time.Meanwhile, Oversight Chair James Comer, a Republican from Kentucky, stated on Monday that a staggering 12 Biden family members benefitted from influence peddling by the president and his son, Hunter. According to Comer, the "entire Biden family" has been entrapped in this financial scheme. Republican lawmakers have intensified their investigations into the Biden family, having taken the majority in the House in the wake of the 2022 midterms. At the same time, Attorney General Merrick Garland came under attack from an IRS whistleblower’s attorney alleging a cover-up in the Hunter Biden criminal investigation, according to the New York Post. Reportedly, the whistleblower has already informed the inspectors general of the Treasury and Justice Departments about the matter.For more sharp analysis, check out the latest episode of Sputnik’s podcast Fault Lines.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230427/dems-going-to-cheat-to-keep-biden-in-white-house-in-2024-1109888358.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230426/hunter-bidens-legal-team-meets-with-justice-department-officials-1109865832.html

washington

garland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

us 2024 elections, joe biden 2024 presidential bid, joe biden campaign add, biden campaign dark money, hunter biden laptop from hell, hunter biden federal investigation, irs whistleblower ag garland, us intelligence, fbi, cia