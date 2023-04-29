https://sputnikglobe.com/20230429/moscow-ukraine-loses-nearly-600-military-mercenaries-in-donetsk-direction-over-past-day-1109952145.html

Moscow: Ukraine Loses Nearly 600 Military, Mercenaries in Donetsk Direction Over Past Day

The total losses of the Ukrainian army in the Donetsk direction over the past day amounted to 575 servicepeople and mercenaries, as well as 24 pieces of military equipment, including two US-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radars, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"Total enemy losses in this direction amounted to more than 575 Ukrainian servicepeople and mercenaries, two tanks, three infantry fighting vehicles, two armored fighting vehicles, twelve vehicles, two self-propelled artillery units Akatsiya and Gvozdika, one D-30 howitzer, and two US-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radars," the ministry said. Over the past 24 hours, the Russian aviation made seven combat sorties and artillerymen carried out 58 firing missions in the Donetsk direction and near Artemovsk, the ministry said.Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, after the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.

