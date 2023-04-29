https://sputnikglobe.com/20230429/tucker-carlson-was-trying-to-get-to-the-truth-amid-virtually-nonexistent-us-independent-media-1109944118.html

Tucker Carlson Was 'Trying to Get to the Truth' Amid 'Virtually Nonexistent' US Independent Media

Truthful media coverage in the United States is frowned upon, Larry Johnson, a retired CIA intelligence officer, told Sputnik.

Truthful media coverage of a whole host of issues in the United States is discouraged. It is even frowned upon, Larry Johnson, a former US official, told Sputnik in the wake of the abrupt departure of Tucker Carlson from Fox News.He pointed out that The Washington Post, owned by Jeff Bezos of Amazon, “has become very much of a political outlet, as opposed to a news outlet”. Similarly, The New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, all previously separate newspapers, have been “consolidated under centralized corporate control.”Several days after Fox News unexpectedly announced on April 24 that its outspoken anchor Tucker Carlson would be parting ways with the cable news network, the pundit himself made a video address telling viewers that media bosses were trying to stifle any form of debate in the industry.In his monologue, Carlson said that debates on "big topics" like war, corporate power, and civil liberties “are not permitted in American media," because, "both political parties - and their donors - have reached consensus… to shut down any conversation about it.”Weighing in on the seasoned journalist’s verbal barrage, Larry Johnson agreed that truthful media coverage in the US is being stifled.Even attempts in the media to label Tucker Carlson, who was refusing to accept official narratives, as a right-winger, Johnson said, was a “hallmark of censorship.” The journalist was simply somebody who was trying to get to the truth, the one-time State Department official underscored. He deplored the “tremendous amounts of propaganda” in the United States, adding: "What I see now is there is far more press freedom in Russia than in the United States, or places like Canada." What was once an open society, allowing the questioning of issues, with “an aggressive, actually free press,” has transformed into a landscape of “almost state-controlled media,” with “people happily involved with suppressing dissident voices,” the retired CIA intelligence officer stated.Larry Johnson concluded by urging people to look at multiple sources and listen to as many voices as possible to be able to “make their own judgment.”

