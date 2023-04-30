https://sputnikglobe.com/20230430/criminal-probe-stemming-from-laptop-from-hell-is-no-longer-a-hunter-biden-story-1109999350.html

Criminal Probe Stemming From 'Laptop From Hell' is 'No Longer a Hunter Biden Story'

Criminal Probe Stemming From 'Laptop From Hell' is 'No Longer a Hunter Biden Story'

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, whose name has recently come up in relation to allegations of cover-up of Hunter Biden's laptop story in 2020, may be the key to this affair.

The legal saga that started nearly three years ago with the discovery of Hunter Biden's infamous "laptop from hell" continues to develop as the first son's lawyers were spotted earlier this week meeting with US Department of Justice officials to discuss the criminal investigation into the matter.Angie Wong, a national media spokesperson for a US advocate group called Veterans for America First, has weighed in on this issue on Sputnik's podcast "The Final Countdown", noting that the matter that started with a probe into Hunter Biden's shenanigans now involves the affairs of a lot more people.According to Wong, "this is no longer just a Hunter Biden story," and this is no longer just about his laptop.Wong also said she is surprised by the fact that local jurisdictions are not looking into allegations of tax fraud on Hunter Biden's part, pointing out for comparison how Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg pounced upon a chance to charge Donald Trump with "cooking the books and using the impact on the elections."According to Wong, the Department of Justice, which currently runs the show in the Biden family legal affair, is merely attempting to "delay things," and a lot of Biden administration officials who "got rewarded for protecting Hunter" may now be doing the same thing they did four years ago."You have a lot of people during the 2020 election that protected Hunter Biden with a story, and look where they are now. There is Secretary of State Blinken. You have AG Garland. You have a lot of people there that fronted for and buried this story so that Joe Biden could get elected," she said. "And, you know, here we are again, a year away from the next election. I'm not sure they're not doing the same thing with better titles."For more sharp analysis, check out the latest episode of Sputnik's podcast "The Final Countdown."

