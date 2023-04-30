https://sputnikglobe.com/20230430/fifteen-earthquakes-shake-vicinity-of-russias-shiveluch-volcano-in-one-day--1109981375.html

Fifteen Earthquakes Shake Vicinity of Russia's Shiveluch Volcano in One Day

Fifteen Earthquakes Shake Vicinity of Russia's Shiveluch Volcano in One Day

Shiveluch is one of world most fierce and active volcanoes with regular eruptions.

2023-04-30T09:51+0000

2023-04-30T09:51+0000

2023-04-30T09:51+0000

russia

kamchatka

shiveluch

earthquake

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/16433/62/164336254_0:48:801:498_1920x0_80_0_0_4fc36ff51a04c318c80628e733a712a2.jpg

Eastern Kamchatka was hit by 15 tremors in 24 hours, according to data provided by the geophysical service of the Russian Academy of Sciences. The strongest tremor measured 4.2 and took place 80 to 90 kilometers from the village of Ust-Kamchatsk.The last tremor was registered at 16:41 local time (04:41GMT) on April 29 at a depth of 3.9 kilometers.According to the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, the inhabitants of the peninsula did not contact the operational services.Shiveluch is one of the world's biggest and most active volcanoes, with regular eruptions. The latest began more than two weeks ago with an ash cloud covering several villages in the east of the peninsula. Some hamlets experienced the strongest ash fall in 60 years.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230410/shiveluch-volcano-in-russias-kamchatka-begins-to-erupt---russian-academy-of-sciences-1109334519.html

kamchatka

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, kamchatka, shiveluch, earthquake