Fifteen Earthquakes Shake Vicinity of Russia's Shiveluch Volcano in One Day
Shiveluch is one of world most fierce and active volcanoes with regular eruptions.
Eastern Kamchatka was hit by 15 tremors in 24 hours, according to data provided by the geophysical service of the Russian Academy of Sciences. The strongest tremor measured 4.2 and took place 80 to 90 kilometers from the village of Ust-Kamchatsk.The last tremor was registered at 16:41 local time (04:41GMT) on April 29 at a depth of 3.9 kilometers.According to the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, the inhabitants of the peninsula did not contact the operational services.Shiveluch is one of the world's biggest and most active volcanoes, with regular eruptions. The latest began more than two weeks ago with an ash cloud covering several villages in the east of the peninsula. Some hamlets experienced the strongest ash fall in 60 years.
09:51 GMT 30.04.2023
© Photo : NASA/JSCRussia's Shiveluch volcano.
Russia's Shiveluch volcano. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.04.2023
© Photo : NASA/JSC
Shiveluch, located in central Kamchatka, east Russia, and only 450 kilometers from the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, is one of the world's top volcanoes.
Eastern Kamchatka was hit by 15 tremors in 24 hours, according to data provided by the geophysical service of the Russian Academy of Sciences.
The strongest tremor measured 4.2 and took place 80 to 90 kilometers from the village of Ust-Kamchatsk.
The last tremor was registered at 16:41 local time (04:41GMT) on April 29 at a depth of 3.9 kilometers.
According to the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, the inhabitants of the peninsula did not contact the operational services.
Shiveluch is one of the world's biggest and most active volcanoes, with regular eruptions. The latest began more than two weeks ago with an ash cloud covering several villages in the east of the peninsula. Some hamlets experienced the strongest ash fall in 60 years.
