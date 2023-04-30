https://sputnikglobe.com/20230430/fifteen-earthquakes-shake-vicinity-of-russias-shiveluch-volcano-in-one-day--1109981375.html
Fifteen Earthquakes Shake Vicinity of Russia's Shiveluch Volcano in One Day
Fifteen Earthquakes Shake Vicinity of Russia's Shiveluch Volcano in One Day
Shiveluch is one of world most fierce and active volcanoes with regular eruptions.
2023-04-30T09:51+0000
2023-04-30T09:51+0000
2023-04-30T09:51+0000
russia
kamchatka
shiveluch
earthquake
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/16433/62/164336254_0:48:801:498_1920x0_80_0_0_4fc36ff51a04c318c80628e733a712a2.jpg
Eastern Kamchatka was hit by 15 tremors in 24 hours, according to data provided by the geophysical service of the Russian Academy of Sciences. The strongest tremor measured 4.2 and took place 80 to 90 kilometers from the village of Ust-Kamchatsk.The last tremor was registered at 16:41 local time (04:41GMT) on April 29 at a depth of 3.9 kilometers.According to the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, the inhabitants of the peninsula did not contact the operational services.Shiveluch is one of the world's biggest and most active volcanoes, with regular eruptions. The latest began more than two weeks ago with an ash cloud covering several villages in the east of the peninsula. Some hamlets experienced the strongest ash fall in 60 years.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230410/shiveluch-volcano-in-russias-kamchatka-begins-to-erupt---russian-academy-of-sciences-1109334519.html
kamchatka
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/16433/62/164336254_36:0:764:546_1920x0_80_0_0_c2603957692ca180c64819a23bf72cda.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, kamchatka, shiveluch, earthquake
russia, kamchatka, shiveluch, earthquake
Fifteen Earthquakes Shake Vicinity of Russia's Shiveluch Volcano in One Day
Shiveluch, located in central Kamchatka, east Russia, and only 450 kilometers from the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, is one of the world's top volcanoes.
Eastern Kamchatka was hit by 15 tremors in 24 hours, according to data provided by the geophysical service of the Russian Academy of Sciences.
The strongest tremor
measured 4.2 and took place 80 to 90 kilometers from the village of Ust-Kamchatsk.
The last tremor was registered at 16:41 local time (04:41GMT) on April 29 at a depth of 3.9 kilometers.
According to the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, the inhabitants of the peninsula
did not contact the operational services.
Shiveluch is one of the world's biggest and most active volcanoes, with regular eruptions. The latest began more than two weeks ago with an ash cloud covering several villages
in the east of the peninsula. Some hamlets experienced the strongest ash fall in 60 years.