G7 Countries Advocate for Global AI Governance

Digital and technology ministers of the Group of Seven voiced support for creation of common and inter-operable AI governance frameworks.

"We stress the importance of international discussions on AI governance and interoperability between AI governance frameworks, while we recognise that like-minded approaches and policy instruments to achieve the common vision and goal of trustworthy AI may vary across G7 members," the statement said, adding that regulatory and non-regulatory frameworks, technical standards and assurance techniques can "promote trustworthiness." The document also said that the G7 group supports the adoption of international technical standards for trustworthy AI. The ministers pointed out the need for developing policies to mitigate the negative impact of AI on society, including in the spheres of safeguarding intellectual property rights and addressing disinformation. "Given that generative AI technologies are increasingly prominent across countries and sectors, we recognise the need to take stock in the near term of the opportunities and challenges of these technologies and to continue promoting safety and trust as these technologies develop," the statement read. They also agreed on five principles underpinning AI governance, namely the rule of law, due process, democracy, and respect for human rights while harnessing the opportunities of innovation. The host country was represented by Japanese Minister of Digital Affairs Taro Kono, Minister for Internal Affairs and Communications Takeaki Matsumoto and Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura. Besides their G7 counterparts, Indian, Indonesian and Ukrainian officials attended the minister's meeting in the city of Takasaki in Gunma prefecture. Japan holds the G7 rotational chairmanship in 2023 and will host the group's summit in Hiroshima from May 19-21.

