S.Korean Leader Considers Washington Declaration Better Than NATO Agreements - Spokesman

S.Korean Leader Considers Washington Declaration Better Than NATO Agreements - Spokesman

South Korean Yoon Suk-yeol considers the Washington Declaration adopted during his meeting with US Joe Biden to be more effective than multilateral agreements within NATO in terms of the defense of one particular country.

On Wednesday, the leaders of South Korea and the US adopted the Washington Declaration that provides for the establishment of a regular bilateral consultation mechanism called the US-South Korean Nuclear Consultative Group on extended deterrence and strategic planning. South Korea also secured a US promise to promptly deploy "the entire force of the alliance," including nuclear weapons, in the event of a nuclear attack by North Korea.The US also assured Seoul it would use all measures, including nuclear weapons, in the case of an aggression from North Korea, and promised to send nuclear missile submarines to the Korean Peninsula.On Friday, the South Korean president stated in a speech at Harvard Kennedy School in Cambridge, Massachusetts, that the declaration should be understood as an "upgraded" version of the 1953 Mutual Defense Treaty singed by Seoul and Washington following the 1950-1953 Korean War.

