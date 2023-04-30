International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230430/uk-plans-to-buy-long-range-missiles-for-ukraine-1109982211.html
UK Plans to Buy Long-Range Missiles for Ukraine
UK Plans to Buy Long-Range Missiles for Ukraine
The UK has already injected a whopping £2.3 billion in military assistance to Kiev, remaining its second largest donor after the US. Russia has repeatedly warned such an aid adds to prolongation of the Ukrainian conflict.
2023-04-30T12:05+0000
2023-04-30T12:05+0000
russia
ukraine
uk
us
long-range missiles
deliveries
special operation
military
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/1e/1109982039_0:231:2819:1817_1920x0_80_0_0_2381bf161d92db3bb42c23be0206b096.jpg
Britain plans to purchase long-range missiles for Kiev within the framework of the UK­­-led International Fund for Ukraine, according to an announcement published on the British government’s website.In line with the Urgent bidding round initiative, which expires on May 4, No 10, in particular, expects to gain so-called expressions of interest from “suppliers across the globe for land, sea or air launch missiles or rockets” with a range of “100-300 km” and a payload of “20-490 kg.”The UK earlier provided Kiev with several M270 tracked missile launcher systems to fire rockets with a range of up to 90 km.Moscow has repeatedly pledged that Russian forces would drive back Ukrainian positions in case of the West supplying long-range missiles to Kiev. Putin previously cautioned that Russian armed forces would find new targets if the West provided Ukraine with long-range missiles. “If they [the missiles] are going to be supplied, we'll make certain conclusions and use our own means of destruction - of which we have enough - to strike at targets that have not yet been hit," Putin emphasized.With £2.3 billion ($2.8 billion) already pumped in military assistance to Kiev, Britain remains its the second largest donor after the US, who along with its allies ramped up military aid to Kiev shortly after Russia began its special military operation in Ukraine.Russia warns that the West’s military aid to Kiev would add to prolonging the conflict in Ukraine and make Western countries direct parties to the standoff, thereby confirming accusations that NATO is waging a proxy war against Moscow.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20220630/uk-pledges-12-billion-military-aid-to-ukraine-reports-say-1096821240.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/1e/1109982039_45:0:2776:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_61d018070c570485b468e8087d18ef98.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, russia, special military operation, uk, uk support, missiles
us, russia, special military operation, uk, uk support, missiles

UK Plans to Buy Long-Range Missiles for Ukraine

12:05 GMT 30.04.2023
© AFP 2023 / CHRISTOF STACHESoldiers the British Army's 1st Royal Horse Artillery stand in front of an armored, self-propelled, Multiple Launch Rocket System (M270 MLRS) during the 'Dynamic Front 22', the US Army led NATO and Partner integrated annual artillery exercise in Europe, in Grafenwoehr, near Eschenbach, southern Germany, on July 20, 2022
Soldiers the British Army's 1st Royal Horse Artillery stand in front of an armored, self-propelled, Multiple Launch Rocket System (M270 MLRS) during the 'Dynamic Front 22', the US Army led NATO and Partner integrated annual artillery exercise in Europe, in Grafenwoehr, near Eschenbach, southern Germany, on July 20, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.04.2023
© AFP 2023 / CHRISTOF STACHE
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
The UK has already provided Kiev with a whopping £2.3 billion in military assistance, remaining its second largest donor after the US. Russia has repeatedly warned that such aid is only prolonging the Ukrainian conflict.
Britain plans to purchase long-range missiles for Kiev within the framework of the UK­­-led International Fund for Ukraine, according to an announcement published on the British government’s website.
In line with the Urgent bidding round initiative, which expires on May 4, No 10, in particular, expects to gain so-called expressions of interest from “suppliers across the globe for land, sea or air launch missiles or rockets” with a range of “100-300 km” and a payload of “20-490 kg.”

Desirable requirements for the rockets include “low probability of intercept, mission planning capability” and “air defense penetration methods to increase the probability of a successful strike.”

The UK earlier provided Kiev with several M270 tracked missile launcher systems to fire rockets with a range of up to 90 km.
Moscow has repeatedly pledged that Russian forces would drive back Ukrainian positions in case of the West supplying long-range missiles to Kiev.

“One circumstance should be clear to everyone: the more long-range Western systems will be delivered to Ukraine, the further we will be forced to move the threat away from our borders,” Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an address to the Federal Assembly (the Russian Parliament) earlier this year.

Putin previously cautioned that Russian armed forces would find new targets if the West provided Ukraine with long-range missiles. “If they [the missiles] are going to be supplied, we'll make certain conclusions and use our own means of destruction - of which we have enough - to strike at targets that have not yet been hit," Putin emphasized.
Ukrainian servicemen unpack Javelin anti-tank missiles, delivered as part of the United States of America's security assistance to Ukraine, at the Borispol airport, outside Kiev, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.06.2022
Russia
UK Pledges $1.2 Billion Military Aid to Ukraine, Reports Say
30 June 2022, 07:08 GMT
With £2.3 billion ($2.8 billion) already pumped in military assistance to Kiev, Britain remains its the second largest donor after the US, who along with its allies ramped up military aid to Kiev shortly after Russia began its special military operation in Ukraine.
Russia warns that the West’s military aid to Kiev would add to prolonging the conflict in Ukraine and make Western countries direct parties to the standoff, thereby confirming accusations that NATO is waging a proxy war against Moscow.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала