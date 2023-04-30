https://sputnikglobe.com/20230430/ukraine-loses-over-480-military-mercenaries-in-donetsk-direction-over-24-hours---russian-mod-1109985320.html

Ukraine Loses Over 480 Military, Mercenaries in Donetsk Direction Over 24 Hours - Russian MoD

Russian army has eliminated over 480 Ukrainian servicemen in Donetsk direction in last 24 hour. Also 12 armored fighting vehicles, 30 vehicles, one D-20 howitzer as well as one self-propelled artillery unit Gvozdika were destroyed.

"Over the past 24 hours, over 480 Ukrainian servicepeople and foreign mercenaries have been killed, 12 armored fighting vehicles, 30 vehicles, one D-20 howitzer as well as one self-propelled artillery unit Gvozdika have been destroyed in this direction [Donetsk]," the ministry stated. The defense ministry added that the Russian armed forces had also killed some 200 Ukrainian soldiers by conducting a missile strike against a temporary settlement of Ukraine's forces in the Donetsk People's Republic. "As a result of a missile strike on temporary deployment points of the 24th mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces and units of Ukraine's special operation forces in the settlement of Konstantinovka of the Donetsk People's Republic, over 200 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed, with around 280 evacuated with injuries of varying degrees of severity," the department said.The ministry also stated that Kiev had lost around 150 servicepeople in the Kupyansk and the Krasny Liman directions over the past day. Over 10 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed by Russian forces in the Kherson direction, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

