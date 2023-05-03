https://sputnikglobe.com/20230503/kievs-terrorist-attack-on-kremlin-sets-dangerous-global-precedent-1110065710.html

Kiev's Terrorist Attack on Kremlin Sets Dangerous Global Precedent

Two Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) approached Moscow's Kremlin, the official residence of the Russian president, and were downed through the use of electronic warfare equipment on May 3. The Russian leadership denounced the incident as a "terrorist act" and an attempt on the life of Vladimir Putin.

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0b/1b/1091058643_0:59:2949:1718_1920x0_80_0_0_a7a0ad202a559c8f4a9560e3e1bfaccf.jpg

"This story is related to international terrorism," Alexander Mikhailov, head of the Bureau of Military-Political Analysis, told Sputnik. According to Mikhailov, the incident appears to be a Kiev PR stunt aimed at galvanizing the domestic audience in the absence of any achievements at the front line: Ukrainian authorities need a "nice picture" to generate some hype on social media."Most importantly, they are trying to show the collective West that this counteroffensive, funded by the West, is underway. It's just a multi-layered one. One of its stages is an attack on the Kremlin. But we are well aware that from a military point of view, everyone is safe and sound and no damage has been inflicted. And all this [fuss] is just a propaganda stunt," he said.The Kiev regime has failed to produce any meaningful effect by this action, as per Lieutenant-General (ret.) Yevgeny Buzhinsky, chairman of PIR-Center think tank executive board and professor of economics who served as the Russian military’s top arms control negotiator from 2001 to 2009. There is no real effect because the drones were simply downed and that's it, Buzhinsky remarked.However, "an information war is one thing, but, in fact, attacks on infrastructure are a completely different thing," stressed Buzhinsky.Sputnik's interlocutors believe that Russia should raise the issue at the highest level, informing the international community that the recent terrorist attack in Moscow has created a dangerous precedent for all global players.Mikhailov does not rule out that the collective West would try to play down the incident or turn a blind eye to the terrorist attack altogether. That's why Russia needs to discuss the matter with its numerous partners and key powers, as well as with BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and other international entities, according to the expert.Sabotage Ops RecordThe Kiev regime and NATO members have a record of false flag and sabotage ops. Earlier this year, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh reported that the September 2022 sabotage attack on Russia's Nord Stream infrastructure in the Baltic Sea was conducted by US and Norwegian operatives at the request of the Biden administration.The US denied involvement in the destruction of the natural gas pipelines, with the American mainstream press trying to pin the blame on some pro-Ukrainian group that conducted the sophisticated sabotage operation from a pleasure yacht. Later, the US press noted that European officials "have been whispering about the potential involvement of the Polish or Ukrainian government in the attack." Kiev and Warsaw vehemently rejected the allegations.At the same time, the US tried to distance itself from the Kiev regime's most odious terrorist operations against Russian citizens and civilian infrastructure. While chastising the Kiev regime for unilateral operations "unnerving" the White House, the US press particularly cited a strike in early August on Russia’s Saki Air Base on the western coast of Crimea, a bombing attack on the Crimean Bridge, December drone strikes against Russian military bases in Ryazan and Engels, and an August car bomb that killed Daria Dugina, the daughter of Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin. The US media lamented the fact that Kiev is "not always transparent with their American counterparts about their military operations," which "have frustrated US officials."It is still unclear how the Western leadership will react to the latest attack on the Kremlin, according to Sputnik's interlocutors. Still, they insist on some sort of response to the attempted terrorist operation. "We must respond to that," said Buzhinsky.As per Kornev, the reaction could be not a military but an asymmetric one. At the same time, he has drawn attention to the fact that Russia is well aware of "all the targets on the territory of Ukraine, we know where the command posts are."

