Watch Russian Security Forces Thwart Drone Attack on Kremlin
13:19 GMT 03.05.2023 (Updated: 13:43 GMT 03.05.2023)
Moscow earlier said in a statement that the unmanned aerial vehicle was downed as it tried to attack the Kremlin residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
A video has emerged on social media, allegedly showing a drone attack on the Kremlin that took place in the early hours of Wednesday.
In the footage, an unidentified unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) is seen approaching one of the Kremlin buildings and then being shot down in the sky by Russian security service agents.
The Kremlin said earlier in the day that Kiev had attempted to strike the Kremlin residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin
with a UAV on Tuesday night, adding that the attack is being considered a planned act of terrorism and an assassination attempt on the head of state.
According to the Kremlin, the drone was disabled and downed by Russian security services with the help of "electronic warfare systems."
For more information on the matter check our website here.