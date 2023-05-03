International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230503/watch-drone-attack-targeting-kremlin-thwarted-by-russian-security-forces-1110055908.html
Watch Russian Security Forces Thwart Drone Attack on Kremlin
Watch Russian Security Forces Thwart Drone Attack on Kremlin
Moscow earlier said in a statement that the two unmanned aerial vehicles were downed as they tried to attack the Kremlin residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
2023-05-03T13:19+0000
2023-05-03T13:43+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
moscow
kremlin
uav
drone
attack
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/03/1095215971_0:0:3641:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6e31c451085459b9f30d20dcb0a133b8.jpg
A video has emerged on social media, allegedly showing a drone attack on the Kremlin that took place in the early hours of Wednesday.In the footage, an unidentified unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) is seen approaching one of the Kremlin buildings and then being shot down in the sky by Russian security service agents.The Kremlin said earlier in the day that Kiev had attempted to strike the Kremlin residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin with a UAV on Tuesday night, adding that the attack is being considered a planned act of terrorism and an assassination attempt on the head of state.According to the Kremlin, the drone was disabled and downed by Russian security services with the help of "electronic warfare systems."For more information on the matter check our website here.
russia
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/03/1095215971_20:0:2751:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b58b8251a517311a53681a9d3f413771.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
drone attack on kremlin, russian president vladimir putin, video of drone attack on kremlin
drone attack on kremlin, russian president vladimir putin, video of drone attack on kremlin

Watch Russian Security Forces Thwart Drone Attack on Kremlin

13:19 GMT 03.05.2023 (Updated: 13:43 GMT 03.05.2023)
© Sputnik / Alexey MaishevMoscow Kremlin and Bolshoi Moskvoretsky Bridge. In the background: the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.
Moscow Kremlin and Bolshoi Moskvoretsky Bridge. In the background: the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.05.2023
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
Moscow earlier said in a statement that the unmanned aerial vehicle was downed as it tried to attack the Kremlin residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
A video has emerged on social media, allegedly showing a drone attack on the Kremlin that took place in the early hours of Wednesday.
In the footage, an unidentified unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) is seen approaching one of the Kremlin buildings and then being shot down in the sky by Russian security service agents.
The Kremlin said earlier in the day that Kiev had attempted to strike the Kremlin residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin with a UAV on Tuesday night, adding that the attack is being considered a planned act of terrorism and an assassination attempt on the head of state.
According to the Kremlin, the drone was disabled and downed by Russian security services with the help of "electronic warfare systems."
For more information on the matter check our website here.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала