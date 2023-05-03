https://sputnikglobe.com/20230503/thwarted-ukrainian-drone-attack-on-kremlin-what-is-known-so-far-1110056635.html

Thwarted Ukrainian Drone Attack on Kremlin: What is Known So Far

In a statement issued on May 3, the Kremlin described this incident as a "planned terrorist act and an attempt on the life of the President of the Russian Federation" Vladimir Putin.

In the early hours of May 3, two Ukrainian UAVs approached the Kremlin – an iconic landmark in the city of Moscow that serves as the official residence of the Russian president.The approaching drones were spotted by Russian security personnel on-site who immediately moved to intercept and neutralize the threat through the use of electronic warfare equipment.As a result, both UAVs were downed, their debris scattering on the Kremlin's premises. The Kremlin press service stated that no injuries or "material damage" were caused by this attack.However, in the footage allegedly showing the aftermath of the UAV attack that has since emerged on social media, smoke can be seen rising over the Senate Palace, one of the buildings located in the grounds of the Kremlin.What Happened to President Putin?Russian President Vladimir Putin was not present at the Kremlin during the attack and continues carrying out his duties normally, his press service has revealed.How Did The Kremlin React?In a statement issued on May 3, the Kremlin described this incident as a "planned terrorist act and an attempt on the life of the President of the Russian Federation" Vladimir Putin.How Did the City of Moscow ReactOn May 3, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin announced a ban on the use of UAVs in the city, saying that the only exception is for drones "used by decisions of state authorities."He did not, however, make any reference to the attack on Kremlin.It also appears that the drone attack did little to disrupt normal life in Moscow, with Russian media correspondents reporting from the scene that no additional security buildup has been spotted near the Kremlin where city residents and foreign tourists could be seen strolling on the May 3 afternoon.How Did Russian Lawmakers ReactUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky should be officially designated as a terrorist, said Russian MP Oleg Morozov.According to Morozov, the attack on the Kremlin signifies a new stage in Russia's ongoing military operation in Ukraine, and that an adequate military response is required in order for Russia to show that actions such as this UAV attack won't go unpunished.Russia's State Duma (parliament's lower house) Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin has also insisted that the whole "Nazi regime in Kiev" should be recognized as a terrorist organization that, having seized control of Ukraine, now threatens the safety of Russia, Europe and the entire world.He added that "politicians in Western countries that supply Zelensky's regime with weapons" should realize that they now became complicit of "terrorist activity."How Did Kiev React?Officials from the Ukrainian President's Office claimed that Kiev is not responsible for the attack on the Kremlin, with one of these officials, Presidential Adviser Mykhailo Podolyak, even attempting to blame this terrorist act on some unspecified "local resistance forces."Podolyak, however, also claimed that Ukraine "wages an exclusively defensive war and does not attack targets on the territory of the Russian Federation," despite the fact that Ukrainian forces repeatedly attacked civilian infrastructure in Russia during the past several months.The regime in Kiev had also previously displayed reluctance to accept responsibility for other terrorist attacks committed by its forces, such as, for example, the explosion at the bridge across the Kerch Strait, which was perpetrated by Ukrainian terrorists.

