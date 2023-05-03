https://sputnikglobe.com/20230503/us-fed-announces-025-interest-rate-hike---tenth-since-pandemic-1110065533.html

US Fed Announces 0.25% Interest Rate Hike - Tenth Since Pandemic

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced its tenth rate hike since the end of the COVID-19 outbreak, adding a quarter point to bring US rates to a peak of 5.25%

But the central bank dropped the language that it had used in recent months that it "anticipates" more policy firming may be appropriate to attain a "sufficiently restrictive" stance. That was a signal that the Fed will likely pause on rate hikes from June onwards. In a departure from previous wording though, it added that the committee will closely monitor incoming information and assess the implications for monetary policy.

