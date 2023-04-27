https://sputnikglobe.com/20230427/fed-deliberately-throttling-us-economic-growth-jerome-powell-tells-pranksters-1109889307.html

Fed Deliberately Throttling US Economic Growth, Jerome Powell Tells Pranksters

Fed Deliberately Throttling US Economic Growth, Jerome Powell Tells Pranksters

The Federal Reserve has embarked on a series of interest rate hikes designed to cool inflation. These efforts have met with mixed success, nearly sparking a massive banking collapse last month. Does Fed officials’ public rhetoric match their private sentiments? A pair of Russian pranksters decided to find out.

2023-04-27T16:05+0000

2023-04-27T16:05+0000

2023-04-27T16:12+0000

economy

jerome powell

vovan and lexus

prank call

prank

prank phonecall

us federal reserve

federal reserve

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/06/16/1083204322_0:257:2731:1793_1920x0_80_0_0_9efb7be4650865086e92f72cbb53735f.jpg

The United States stands on the brink of a recession, and a number of shocks either domestically or internationally will push the economy over the edge, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has revealed.Speaking to legendary Russian pranksters Vladimir ‘Vovan’ Kuznetsov and Alexei ‘Lexus’ Stolyarov, Powell also confirmed the Fed’s role in deliberately holding back economic growth and taking other “painful” measures to try to get a grip on inflation.“What we’re going to find in 2022 was that growth was positive but modest. It was subdued, so you know, one percent, that level. In terms of this year, most forecasts call for the US economy to grow, but at a pretty subdued level – so growth of less than one percent, let’s say,” the Fed chairman said, speaking to who he thought was Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a video call.Global RisksAccording to the Fed chairman, the future of the economy depends on a number of factors, some of which can be foreseen, others not.“You ask for risks, the risks are clearly what happens in Ukraine is really going to matter, and clearly what happens in China will matter. In the United States I think we have a risk from this thing you’re reading about – the debt ceiling, you know there’s going to be a big confrontation in the next few months,” the official added, referring to the battle in Congress on legislation to raise the amount of debt the US can legally rack up.Labor Market Weakening, US Facing Labor ShortagesPowell also confirmed that the US labor market is “weakening,” and that wage growth is falling, but said that’s actually a “good thing.”Powell blamed older Americans for dropping out of the labor market and retiring, supposedly because “they don’t want to take any risk on Covid.” They and others who have dropped out have led to a labor shortage, which “makes it hard to get inflation down.”The state of the economy became a hot topic of debate last year, when the US entered two consecutive quarters of negative growth – which strictly speaking is the definition of a recession. Biden administration officials profusely refused to admit that the US had entered a recession, with the US finishing off last year with growth of 1.1 percent, according to official data. On Thursday, the Department of Commerce reported that growth remained steady during the first three months of 2023, hitting 1.1 percent during the quarter.The Federal Reserve has faced flak from detractors for slowing growth and nearly causing a repeat of the 2007/2008 banking crisis last month by raising interest rates, which reduced the value of Treasury bonds and forced several major commercial banks into bankruptcy.'Surprising' InterviewAsked to comment on the interview with Powell, Vladimir ‘Vovan’ Kuznetsov told Sputnik that he found it “surprising” that the Fed chairman was so “optimistic” about the current state of the economy, notwithstanding his comments about the US being on the brink of recession, including “if there is some kind of unexpected event in Ukraine.”Kuznetsov said he found Powell more competent compared to European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde, whom Vovan and Lexus pranked last month. “He successfully hid negative prognoses, did everything possible to calm ‘Zelensky’, saying that a negative result is unlikely, but possible.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230425/yellen-warns-us-debt-default-risks-mass-unemployment-broad-economic-weakness-1109832077.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230426/us-house-clears-gop-debt-ceiling-bill-in-first-win-for-mccarthy-after-tense-negotiations-1109864935.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230425/us-first-republic-bank-stocks-drop-nearly-50-after-losing-101-billion-in-deposits-1109831707.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230427/bidens-big-business-backers-want-to-finish-job-of-slashing-living-standards-1109879873.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

federal reserve, jerome powell, interest rates, growth, economy, economic growth