Ex-FBI Agent Charged in Jan. 6 Probe Accused of 'Egging On' Capitol Protesters

Ex-FBI agent Jared L. Wise has been charged in connection with the January 6, 2021 events at the US Capitol.

2023-05-04T16:21+0000

Jared L. Wise, a former agent of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), was arrested in Oregon on May 1 in connection with the January 6, 2021 events at the US Capitol, according to court records showing an FBI affidavit.Wise, 51, has been charged by the Justice department's prosecutors with four misdemeanor counts, including illegally entering the restricted building. The other charges are:According to referenced police body-camera footage, the former supervisory agent egged on the rioters breaching the building to, "Kill 'em! Kill 'em!" in a reference to the officers stationed outside the Capitol.Wearing a dark mask, the man is also described as having "clapped his hands and raised his arms in triumph" after infiltrating the Capitol before making his escape through a window. Jared Wise served with the FBI as a supervisory agent from 2004 to 2017, yet there is no clarification regarding his occupation at the time of the Capitol events. There has not yet been any official response from a lawyer for Wise. The FBI has also declined to issue any comment.According to the released court docs, FBI agents moved to act on a tip in January 2022 that Wise had been inside the Capitol on the day when a crowd of demonstrators in Washington - Donald Trump supporters - entered the US Capitol without authorization. The mob delayed the certification of 2020 presidential election results by Congress in favor of Democrat Joe Biden. For several hours, rioters looted and ransacked congressional offices. They also invaded the Senate chamber and posed for pictures. More than two hours after protesters began storming the Capitol, Trump took to Twitter and released a video message, and while repeating his claims of election fraud, urged his supporters to go home.Five individuals died in connection with the events, including one police officer, and approximately 140 other members of law enforcement were injured. On January 13, 2021, Trump was impeached by the House for a historic second time, charged with “incitement of insurrection” over the Capitol breach. The 45th president was then acquitted in the Senate trial.In November 2022, Jack Smith was appointed a special counsel by US Attorney General Merrick Garland to help determine whether charges were warranted in two cases linked to Trump. The special counsel was tasked to conduct parts of the investigations into whether any person or entity unlawfully interfered with the transfer of power following the 2020 presidential election and into the handling of classified documents and records by Trump.Overall, dozens of people who, similar to Jared Wise, boast law-enforcement backgrounds, have been charged by the Justice Department for participating in the Capitol attack.

