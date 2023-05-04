International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230504/fallen-drone-causes-fire-at-oil-refinery-in-russias-rostov-region-1110074942.html
Fallen Drone Causes Fire at Oil Refinery in Russia's Rostov Region
Fallen Drone Causes Fire at Oil Refinery in Russia's Rostov Region
A fallen drone caused a fire at Novoshakhtinsk Oil Refinery in Russia's Rostov region overnight, Vasily Golubev, the governor of the region, said on Thursday.
2023-05-04T04:56+0000
2023-05-04T04:56+0000
russia
rostov region
russia
drone
oil refinery
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/14/1082133460_0:119:1280:839_1920x0_80_0_0_2cef3cd8fdb6b15c9e93d9a75a8a016b.jpg
"The fire, which occurred as a result of the explosion, was immediately extinguished. Firefighters were not involved in extinguishing the fire; the blaze was extinguished by the services of the plant. There were no casualties or injuries, and there was minor damage to constructions," Golubev said on Telegram. He added that the fire was caused by a drone that crashed into the under-construction structures of the plant and exploded. Earlier in the day, Veniamin Kondratyev, the governor of the Krasnodar region, said that Oil reservoirs caught fire at Ilsky Oil Refinery in the Krasnodar region. He said that the fire was extinguished by the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, adding that there were no casualties or danger to locals. On Wednesday morning, an oil tank was caught on fire at an oil refinery in the village of Volna in the Krasnodar region. According to a source, the blaze was caused by a drone that fell.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230503/thwarted-ukrainian-drone-attack-on-kremlin-what-is-known-so-far-1110056635.html
rostov region
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/14/1082133460_2:0:1279:958_1920x0_80_0_0_f06bbdf3e334d12b630e85a66e33415a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
fallen drone, rostov region, oil refinery
fallen drone, rostov region, oil refinery

Fallen Drone Causes Fire at Oil Refinery in Russia's Rostov Region

04:56 GMT 04.05.2023
© Sputnik / EMERCOM of the Russian Federation / Go to the mediabankFirefighting vehicles of the Russian Emergencies Ministry and ambulance vehicles near the fire extinguishing site in a residential building on Belorusskaya Street in Khabarovsk.
Firefighting vehicles of the Russian Emergencies Ministry and ambulance vehicles near the fire extinguishing site in a residential building on Belorusskaya Street in Khabarovsk. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.05.2023
© Sputnik / EMERCOM of the Russian Federation
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A fallen drone caused a fire at Novoshakhtinsk Oil Refinery in Russia's Rostov region overnight, Vasily Golubev, the governor of the region, said on Thursday.
"The fire, which occurred as a result of the explosion, was immediately extinguished. Firefighters were not involved in extinguishing the fire; the blaze was extinguished by the services of the plant. There were no casualties or injuries, and there was minor damage to constructions," Golubev said on Telegram.
He added that the fire was caused by a drone that crashed into the under-construction structures of the plant and exploded.
Earlier in the day, Veniamin Kondratyev, the governor of the Krasnodar region, said that Oil reservoirs caught fire at Ilsky Oil Refinery in the Krasnodar region. He said that the fire was extinguished by the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, adding that there were no casualties or danger to locals.
A No Drone Zone sign sits just off the Kremlin in central Moscow as it prohibits unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) flying over the area, on May 3, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.05.2023
Russia
Thwarted Ukrainian Drone Attack on Kremlin: What is Known So Far
Yesterday, 14:53 GMT
On Wednesday morning, an oil tank was caught on fire at an oil refinery in the village of Volna in the Krasnodar region. According to a source, the blaze was caused by a drone that fell.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала