Russian Regulator to Launch Online Drone Tracker Similar to Flightradar

Russian aviation regulator Rosaviatsia told Sputnik on Wednesday it will launch an online flight tracker that will show drones in real time, much like the plane-tracking website Flightradar.
"The service will provide information on flights of unmanned aerial vehicles. At the rollout, it will list legal details about the availability and parameters of flying UAVs in a given area," the spokesperson said. The tracker will be available to authorized users. It will also make drone operations safer and streamline flight authorization.
00:06 GMT 04.05.2023
© AFP 2023 / NATALIA KOLESNIKOVAA "No Drone Zone" sign sits just off the Kremlin in central Moscow as it prohibits unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) flying over the area, on May 3, 2023.
A No Drone Zone sign sits just off the Kremlin in central Moscow as it prohibits unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) flying over the area, on May 3, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.05.2023
© AFP 2023 / NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA
"The service will provide information on flights of unmanned aerial vehicles. At the rollout, it will list legal details about the availability and parameters of flying UAVs in a given area," the spokesperson said.
The tracker will be available to authorized users. It will also make drone operations safer and streamline flight authorization.

Moscow closed its airspace to private drones indefinitely starting Wednesday after two UAVs attempted to strike the Russian presidential residence in the Kremlin. Russia accused the Ukrainian government of being behind the attack, while Kiev denied this.

Flying drones is prohibited in 40 of Russia's 89 regions. Michael Lipatov, CEO of vertical takeoff aircraft manufacturer M-Industries, told Sputnik he expected the regions that had not yet banned drone flights to do so soon.
Shortly after news broke of the UAV downing, Russian lawmakers called for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to be designated a terrorist as the Russian Investigative Committee also moved to launch a criminal case on the attack.
In the wake of the early attack, Russian officials have since suggested that the incident is part of a larger PR stunt carried out by Ukraine that will more than likely either be swept under rug by Western nations, or completely downplayed.
