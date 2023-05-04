https://sputnikglobe.com/20230504/russian-regulator-to-launch-online-drone-tracker-similar-to-flightradar-1110070234.html

Russian Regulator to Launch Online Drone Tracker Similar to Flightradar

Russian Regulator to Launch Online Drone Tracker Similar to Flightradar

Russian aviation regulator Rosaviatsia told Sputnik on Wednesday it will launch an online flight tracker that will show drones in real time, much like the plane-tracking website Flightradar.

2023-05-04T00:06+0000

2023-05-04T00:06+0000

2023-05-04T00:02+0000

russia

flightradar24

rosaviatsia

drones

uav

ukraine

attack

kremlin

russian investigative committee

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/03/1110058491_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_08ec451533c955783020b4c011e91a5f.jpg

"The service will provide information on flights of unmanned aerial vehicles. At the rollout, it will list legal details about the availability and parameters of flying UAVs in a given area," the spokesperson said. The tracker will be available to authorized users. It will also make drone operations safer and streamline flight authorization. Flying drones is prohibited in 40 of Russia's 89 regions. Michael Lipatov, CEO of vertical takeoff aircraft manufacturer M-Industries, told Sputnik he expected the regions that had not yet banned drone flights to do so soon.Shortly after news broke of the UAV downing, Russian lawmakers called for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to be designated a terrorist as the Russian Investigative Committee also moved to launch a criminal case on the attack.In the wake of the early attack, Russian officials have since suggested that the incident is part of a larger PR stunt carried out by Ukraine that will more than likely either be swept under rug by Western nations, or completely downplayed.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230503/thwarted-ukrainian-drone-attack-on-kremlin-what-is-known-so-far-1110056635.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian regulator, drone tracker, flightradar24, rosaviatsia, plane-tracking