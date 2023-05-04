https://sputnikglobe.com/20230504/former-cia-officer-reveals-possible-motive-behind-kremlin-drone-attack-1110098120.html

Former CIA Officer Reveals Possible Motive Behind Kremlin Drone Attack

Former CIA Officer Reveals Possible Motive Behind Kremlin Drone Attack

Commenting on the Ukrainian drone attack against the Moscow Kremlin, former CIA intelligence officer Larry Johnson said it’s a sign that Washington’s Ukraine policy is “in freefall.”

2023-05-04T20:30+0000

2023-05-04T20:30+0000

2023-05-04T20:30+0000

world

larry johnson

vladimir putin

john kirby

russia

washington

ukraine

kremlin

cia

state department

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/04/1110078510_0:0:540:304_1920x0_80_0_0_5a6ad36ab6efea19cf96b52d887b1c21.png

The United States is responsible for the drone attack on the Kremlin because “decisions on such attacks are made not in Kiev, but in Washington,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. “Washington should understand clearly that we know this,” the spokesman told reporters Thursday.Wednesday’s brazen attack on the Kremlin, thought to have been targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin, was foiled by local electronic warfare systems, which disabled and down the pair of unmanned aerial vehicles before they could reach their final targets. Moscow vowed to retaliate at a time and place of its choosing, with authorities in Kiev reporting the most extensive Russian aid raids since the start of the year on Thursday.Ukraine's authorities earlier sheepishly denied involvement, disingenuously claiming that Kiev has limited its attacks to the "fight on our territory," a remark in clear contradiction to previous similar drone attacks in Crimea, Belgorod and Voronezh, the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant, and a base used by Russian strategic aviation in Engels, Saratov region.Larry Johnson said the attempted attack on the Kremlin is highly “symbolic," even if it's "tactically insignificant." Johnson believes Kiev may have targeted the Kremlin deliberately to provoke Russia into a major escalation, thus allowing the US to intervene in the conflict directly."At the same time, I think, Washington correctly notes that they try to discourage this [escalation], because they recognize that it’s spun out of control. And the United States is in no position militarily to confront Russia and survive that confrontation," Johnson said.Unfortunately, the veteran intelligence officer noted, US President Joe Biden’s entire foreign policy team has been "relentless in their desire to confront Russia," risking further escalation of the conflict rather than de-escalation.Asked how Washington would react in a similar situation if the White House was attacked by a US adversary, Johnson said there was no need to guess the outcome as the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attacks temporarily erased the partisan divide and united the US public in support of "any planned military operation by the government."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230504/laughable-claims-by-west-that-kremlin-attacked-itself-similar-to-nord-stream-fallacies-1110075197.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230503/thwarted-ukrainian-drone-attack-on-kremlin-what-is-known-so-far-1110056635.html

russia

washington

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

drone attack, drone, kremlin, moscow kremlin, moscow, unmanned aerial vehicle, uav, who attacked moscow kremlin, did ukraine attack kremlin, did us drones attack kremlin