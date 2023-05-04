International
Taiwan Mitigating Consequences of Modern F-16V Jets Delivery Delay
Taiwan Mitigating Consequences of Modern F-16V Jets Delivery Delay
Last year, there have been complaints about the delays of FIM-92 Stinger AA systems and other military equipment delivery from Taiwanese officials, as manufacturers directed their supplies to Ukraine.
Taiwan's Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng announced on May 4 that the delivery of 66 new F-16Vs from the US has been delayed due to disruptions in the supply chain. The ministry is reportedly working to minimize the damage and "make up deficiencies." The $8bn deal, approved by the US in 2019, would add to Taiwan's fleet of F-16s, making it the largest in Asia. The deal is intended to reinforce the Taiwanese defenses in the face of escalating tensions in the region, with the US and Taipei fearing China's growing strength and speculating about Beijing's purported plans to seize the island.Taiwan has been converting 141 F-16A/B jets into the F-16V type and has also ordered 66 new F-16Vs, which feature new avionics, weapons, and radar systems, designed to counter the PLA Air Force, including the latter's fifth-gen J-20 stealth fighter. The first of the new F-16Vs was supposed to be delivered in Q4 2023, but the pandemic-related supply chain disruptions have pushed that back to Q3 2024, the minister said.Chiu has reportedly asked the US to “make up the deficiency,” including prioritising spare part deliveries for the existing fleet. The ministry is using diplomatic channels, such as the de facto US diplomatic mission in Taipei, to resolve the problem. The ministry still expects the full order to be delivered before 2026.Michael McCaul, chairman of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee, said during a visit to Taipei last month that he was doing everything possible to expedite arms deliveries.China has been raising concerns over the US arming Taiwan with modern weapons to "counter proposed Chinese invasion," as Beijing considers the island its own territory and treats any foreign contacts with Taiwan to be a gross intrusion in China's domestic matters.
Taiwan Mitigating Consequences of Modern F-16V Jets Delivery Delay

17:04 GMT 04.05.2023
Taiwanese F-16V fighter
Taiwanese F-16V fighter - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.05.2023
© AFP 2023 / SAM YEH / An armed US-made F-16V fighter lands on the runway at an air force base in Chiayi, southern Taiwan on January 5, 2022.
Last year, Taiwanese officials complained about delays of FIM-92 Stinger AA systems and other military equipment, as manufacturers directed their supplies to Ukraine. The issue has raised concerns among US lawmakers amid rising tensions between Washington and Beijing.
Taiwan's Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng announced on May 4 that the delivery of 66 new F-16Vs from the US has been delayed due to disruptions in the supply chain. The ministry is reportedly working to minimize the damage and "make up deficiencies."
The $8bn deal, approved by the US in 2019, would add to Taiwan's fleet of F-16s, making it the largest in Asia. The deal is intended to reinforce the Taiwanese defenses in the face of escalating tensions in the region, with the US and Taipei fearing China's growing strength and speculating about Beijing's purported plans to seize the island.
Taiwan has been converting 141 F-16A/B jets into the F-16V type and has also ordered 66 new F-16Vs, which feature new avionics, weapons, and radar systems, designed to counter the PLA Air Force, including the latter's fifth-gen J-20 stealth fighter. The first of the new F-16Vs was supposed to be delivered in Q4 2023, but the pandemic-related supply chain disruptions have pushed that back to Q3 2024, the minister said.
Chiu has reportedly asked the US to “make up the deficiency,” including prioritising spare part deliveries for the existing fleet. The ministry is using diplomatic channels, such as the de facto US diplomatic mission in Taipei, to resolve the problem. The ministry still expects the full order to be delivered before 2026.
Michael McCaul, chairman of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee, said during a visit to Taipei last month that he was doing everything possible to expedite arms deliveries.
China has been raising concerns over the US arming Taiwan with modern weapons to "counter proposed Chinese invasion," as Beijing considers the island its own territory and treats any foreign contacts with Taiwan to be a gross intrusion in China's domestic matters.
