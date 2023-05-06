https://sputnikglobe.com/20230506/police-unions-in-france-call-for-law-to-combat-rioters-1110133396.html
Police Unions in France Call for Law to Combat Rioters
Police Unions in France Call for Law to Combat Rioters
French police unions have demanded that President Emmanuel Macron pass a law to combat rioters at demonstrations and calling situation "apocalyptic", French daily reports.
2023-05-06T02:52+0000
2023-05-06T02:52+0000
2023-05-06T02:52+0000
world
europe
france
police unions
emmanuel macron
french constitutional council
pension reform
protests
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0d/1109460085_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_bd7ea455d454119fdf0042ca85b526d3.jpg
In a letter addressed to Macron, the unions said that police live in an "apocalyptic situation" faced with violence from the demonstrators and called for an emergency law against "thugs," French newspaper said on Friday. The unions have a meeting scheduled at the Elysee Palace on May 12 and are expected to be received by Macron's chief of staff, Patrick Strzoda, as well as the French president’s Interior and Security Affairs Adviser Frederic Rose, according to the newspaper.On April 14, the French Constitutional Council approved the key article of the pension reform bill, which would gradually raise the age of retirement in France from 62 to 64 years by 2030. The reform sparked a strong backlash, prompting people to take to the streets across the country. On May 1, major demonstrations were held in France, with people continuing to protest against the controversial pension reform. Police used tear gas against the protesters in Paris, while demonstrators threw fire crackers, paint balls and bottles at law enforcement officers. According to the French Interior Ministry, over 100 French police officers were injured on May 1, while more than 500 demonstrators were detained across the country.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230503/french-constitutional-council-rejects-second-request-for-referendum-on-pension-reform-1110067882.html
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0d/1109460085_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_498240bceff67a472f82dc95ec3962bd.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
france, french protests, french pension reform, french police unions, riots in france
france, french protests, french pension reform, french police unions, riots in france
Police Unions in France Call for Law to Combat Rioters
PARIS (Sputnik) - French police unions have demanded that President Emmanuel Macron pass a law to combat rioters at demonstrations, French daily reports.
In a letter addressed to Macron, the unions said that police live in an "apocalyptic situation" faced with violence from the demonstrators and called for an emergency law against "thugs," French newspaper said on Friday.
The unions have a meeting scheduled at the Elysee Palace on May 12 and are expected to be received by Macron's chief of staff, Patrick Strzoda, as well as the French president’s Interior and Security Affairs Adviser Frederic Rose, according to the newspaper.
On April 14, the French Constitutional Council
approved the key article of the pension reform bill, which would gradually raise the age of retirement in France from 62 to 64 years by 2030. The reform sparked a strong backlash, prompting people to take to the streets across the country.
On May 1, major demonstrations were held in France, with people continuing to protest
against the controversial pension reform. Police used tear gas against the protesters in Paris, while demonstrators threw fire crackers, paint balls and bottles at law enforcement officers. According to the French Interior Ministry, over 100 French police officers were injured on May 1, while more than 500 demonstrators
were detained across the country.