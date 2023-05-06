https://sputnikglobe.com/20230506/suspect-in-prilepin-assassination-attempt-admits-acting-on-ukrainian-special-services-orders-1110149649.html
Suspect in Prilepin Assassination Attempt Admits Acting on Ukrainian Special Services' Orders
16:05 GMT 06.05.2023 (Updated: 16:54 GMT 06.05.2023)
Being updated
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Alexander Permyakov, the suspect in the assassination attempt on Russian politician and writer Zakhar Prilepin, admitted during interrogation on Saturday that he had acted on the instructions of the Ukrainian special services, the Russian Investigative Committee said.
Earlier in the day, Prilepin's car was blown up on the highway in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, as a result of which the driver was killed and the politician was injured, a law enforcement source told Sputnik. Permyakov was detained
by the regional police in hot pursuit.
"The suspect has been detained, during interrogation he is testifying that he was acting on the instructions of the Ukrainian special services," the committee said on Telegram.
The suspect admitted having planted an explosive device along the car's path and setting it off remotely, the committee's statement read.
The Russian Investigative Committee added it had continued
questioning Permyakov. Experts took swabs from his hands and clothes in order to conduct forensic examinations.