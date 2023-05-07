https://sputnikglobe.com/20230507/at-least-1-dead-33-injured-after-powerful-earthquake-hits-japans-ishikawa---reports-1110163433.html
At Least 1 Dead, 33 Injured After Powerful Earthquake Hits Japan's Ishikawa - Reports
TOKYO (Sputnik) - At least one person died and 33 others were injured as a result of a 6.5-magnitude earthquake in the Japanese prefecture of Ishikawa followed by 45 aftershocks, media reported on Sunday.
The quake resulted in the destruction of buildings and shortages of water and was followed by at least 45 aftershocks, with the strongest recorded tremor of 5.8-magnitude, Japanese broadcaster reported.
Meanwhile, the Japanese weather officials have issued a warning that heavy rains, which started on Saturday, may increase the probability of landslides in the earthquake-hit areas, the report added.
On Friday, the earthquake
occurred on the west coast of Japan's main island of Honshu in Ishikawa, with the epicenter located at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles). No tsunami warning was issued.