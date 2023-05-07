https://sputnikglobe.com/20230507/kiev-loses-over-340-soldiers-mercenaries-in-donetsk-direction-in-past-24-hours---moscow-1110173056.html

Kiev Loses Over 340 Soldiers, Mercenaries in Donetsk Direction in Past 24 Hours - Moscow

The Ukrainian armed forces lost over 340 soldiers and mercenaries, as well as 13 units of military equipment in the Donetsk direction in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"In the past 24 hours, over 340 Ukrainian soldiers and mercenaries, two armored fighting vehicles, eight cars and a D-20 howitzer were eliminated in the Donetsk direction," the Russian Defense Ministry said.Earlier in the day, the press office of the Vostok battalion said that Russian kamikaze drone Lancet has destroyed US air defense system Avenger intended for the protection from unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the special operation zone.

