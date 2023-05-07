https://sputnikglobe.com/20230507/kiev-loses-over-340-soldiers-mercenaries-in-donetsk-direction-in-past-24-hours---moscow-1110173056.html
Kiev Loses Over 340 Soldiers, Mercenaries in Donetsk Direction in Past 24 Hours - Moscow
Kiev Loses Over 340 Soldiers, Mercenaries in Donetsk Direction in Past 24 Hours - Moscow
The Ukrainian armed forces lost over 340 soldiers and mercenaries, as well as 13 units of military equipment in the Donetsk direction in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
2023-05-07T12:07+0000
2023-05-07T12:07+0000
2023-05-07T12:07+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
donetsk
russian defense ministry
lancet
moscow
kiev
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/03/1110049282_0:5:1921:1085_1920x0_80_0_0_5397822814f214efc93c571fa37859b8.jpg
"In the past 24 hours, over 340 Ukrainian soldiers and mercenaries, two armored fighting vehicles, eight cars and a D-20 howitzer were eliminated in the Donetsk direction," the Russian Defense Ministry said.Earlier in the day, the press office of the Vostok battalion said that Russian kamikaze drone Lancet has destroyed US air defense system Avenger intended for the protection from unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the special operation zone.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230506/watch-t-72b3-tank-operating-in-special-op-zone-1110136291.html
russia
donetsk
moscow
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/03/1110049282_233:0:1686:1090_1920x0_80_0_0_bb97b112f9341f1e2e38c8ebe4bb476e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukrainian armed forces, soldiers, mercenaries in donetsk direction
ukrainian armed forces, soldiers, mercenaries in donetsk direction
Kiev Loses Over 340 Soldiers, Mercenaries in Donetsk Direction in Past 24 Hours - Moscow
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces lost over 340 soldiers and mercenaries, as well as 13 units of military equipment in the Donetsk direction in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"In the past 24 hours, over 340 Ukrainian soldiers and mercenaries, two armored fighting vehicles, eight cars and a D-20 howitzer were eliminated in the Donetsk direction," the Russian Defense Ministry said.
Earlier in the day, the press office of the Vostok battalion said that Russian kamikaze drone Lancet has destroyed
US air defense system Avenger intended for the protection from unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the special operation zone.