International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230507/kiev-loses-over-340-soldiers-mercenaries-in-donetsk-direction-in-past-24-hours---moscow-1110173056.html
Kiev Loses Over 340 Soldiers, Mercenaries in Donetsk Direction in Past 24 Hours - Moscow
Kiev Loses Over 340 Soldiers, Mercenaries in Donetsk Direction in Past 24 Hours - Moscow
The Ukrainian armed forces lost over 340 soldiers and mercenaries, as well as 13 units of military equipment in the Donetsk direction in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
2023-05-07T12:07+0000
2023-05-07T12:07+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
donetsk
russian defense ministry
lancet
moscow
kiev
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/03/1110049282_0:5:1921:1085_1920x0_80_0_0_5397822814f214efc93c571fa37859b8.jpg
"In the past 24 hours, over 340 Ukrainian soldiers and mercenaries, two armored fighting vehicles, eight cars and a D-20 howitzer were eliminated in the Donetsk direction," the Russian Defense Ministry said.Earlier in the day, the press office of the Vostok battalion said that Russian kamikaze drone Lancet has destroyed US air defense system Avenger intended for the protection from unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the special operation zone.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230506/watch-t-72b3-tank-operating-in-special-op-zone-1110136291.html
russia
donetsk
moscow
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/03/1110049282_233:0:1686:1090_1920x0_80_0_0_bb97b112f9341f1e2e38c8ebe4bb476e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukrainian armed forces, soldiers, mercenaries in donetsk direction
ukrainian armed forces, soldiers, mercenaries in donetsk direction

Kiev Loses Over 340 Soldiers, Mercenaries in Donetsk Direction in Past 24 Hours - Moscow

12:07 GMT 07.05.2023
© Photo : Russian MInistry of Defense / Go to the mediabankThe Armed Forces of Ukraine's S-300 missile system destroyed by Russian troops. File photo
The Armed Forces of Ukraine's S-300 missile system destroyed by Russian troops. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.05.2023
© Photo : Russian MInistry of Defense
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces lost over 340 soldiers and mercenaries, as well as 13 units of military equipment in the Donetsk direction in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"In the past 24 hours, over 340 Ukrainian soldiers and mercenaries, two armored fighting vehicles, eight cars and a D-20 howitzer were eliminated in the Donetsk direction," the Russian Defense Ministry said.
Russia's T-72 tank in Ukraine. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.05.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Watch T-72B3 Tank Operating in Special Op Zone
Yesterday, 07:50 GMT
Earlier in the day, the press office of the Vostok battalion said that Russian kamikaze drone Lancet has destroyed US air defense system Avenger intended for the protection from unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the special operation zone.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала