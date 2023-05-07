https://sputnikglobe.com/20230507/russian-air-defense-repels-ukrainian-drone-attack-on-sevastopol-1110157720.html

Russian Air Defense Repels Ukrainian Drone Attack on Sevastopol

Russian air defense systems and electronic warfare equipment have repelled an attack by Ukrainian drones on the Russian port city of Sevastopol in Crimea overnight; there is no damage, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said.

"At night, air defense and electronic warfare systems repelled another attack on Sevastopol. One UAV [unmanned aerial vehicle] lost control and fell in a forest … The second drone was shot down over the sea near Mys [cape] Khersones, the third - over the sea off the Northern pier," Razvozhayev said on Telegram on Sunday morning. He added that a total of ten drones were sent to attack Crimea and Sevastopol overnight. "No facilities in the city were damaged. All services continue to monitor the situation," the governor of Sevastopol said.

