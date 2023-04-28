https://sputnikglobe.com/20230428/report-fox-news-ratings-nosedive-after-tucker-carlsons-firing-1109928536.html

Report: Fox News Ratings Nosedive After Tucker Carlson's Firing

Report: Fox News Ratings Nosedive After Tucker Carlson's Firing

Fox audiences did not appreciate the sudden firing of host Tucker Carlson, which caused the evening program's ratings to fall by half. Other right-wing American media, however, show a relative improvement in viewing statistics.

2023-04-28T21:48+0000

2023-04-28T21:48+0000

2023-04-28T21:45+0000

americas

us

us politics

tucker carlson

fox news

newsmax

fox

us media

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/08/1083335331_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e1f60967f2a913aee7c106fec6c6e131.jpg

The sudden firing of Fox News host Tucker Carlson has not sat well with viewers as early figures suggest ratings for the network's evening programs have fallen by half. Other conservative American media, however, have shown a relative improvement in viewing statistics."Fox News Tonight" which temporarily replaces "Tucker Carlson Tonight" drew just 1.7 million viewers with "Fox & Friends" host Brian Kilmeade on April 24, the same day Carlson left the network, according to US media.The following day, the broadcast reportedly drew an audience of 1.33 million, 56% less than average figures; the last episode featuring Carlson drew 2.65 million viewers. In 2022, Carlson averaged 3.03 million viewers per episode, making the program the second most popular on the channel.Other conservative American media, however, are reportedly ratings skyrocket over the last several days. In particular, it was noted that Newsmax's 8 p.m. broadcast gathered 510,000 viewers, three times as many viewers the broadcaster had last Wednesday at the same time.Carlson made his first video address on Thursday following his dismissal from Fox News, telling viewers media higher-ups are "hysterical and aggressive," and that they are "resorting to force" in a bid to stifle any form of debate in the industry. His address drew 1.5 times as many viewers as Biden's election announcement.Fox has not publicly clarified the reason for Carlson's dismissal, and there have been many theories online with possible explanations for his departure.Aside from the plummeting viewership, Tucker's ouster also earlier saw the cable news network's stock nosedive, with the company losing some $500 million.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230426/tucker-carlson-could-no-longer-be-tolerated-by-corrupt-us-media-political-elite-1109845389.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

fox news, fox ratings, us right-wing media, tucker carlson firing job loss, fox news tonight, tucker carlson tonight, brian kilmeade