https://sputnikglobe.com/20230428/report-fox-news-ratings-nosedive-after-tucker-carlsons-firing-1109928536.html
Report: Fox News Ratings Nosedive After Tucker Carlson's Firing
Report: Fox News Ratings Nosedive After Tucker Carlson's Firing
Fox audiences did not appreciate the sudden firing of host Tucker Carlson, which caused the evening program's ratings to fall by half. Other right-wing American media, however, show a relative improvement in viewing statistics.
2023-04-28T21:48+0000
2023-04-28T21:48+0000
2023-04-28T21:45+0000
americas
us
us politics
tucker carlson
fox news
newsmax
fox
us media
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/08/1083335331_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e1f60967f2a913aee7c106fec6c6e131.jpg
The sudden firing of Fox News host Tucker Carlson has not sat well with viewers as early figures suggest ratings for the network's evening programs have fallen by half. Other conservative American media, however, have shown a relative improvement in viewing statistics."Fox News Tonight" which temporarily replaces "Tucker Carlson Tonight" drew just 1.7 million viewers with "Fox & Friends" host Brian Kilmeade on April 24, the same day Carlson left the network, according to US media.The following day, the broadcast reportedly drew an audience of 1.33 million, 56% less than average figures; the last episode featuring Carlson drew 2.65 million viewers. In 2022, Carlson averaged 3.03 million viewers per episode, making the program the second most popular on the channel.Other conservative American media, however, are reportedly ratings skyrocket over the last several days. In particular, it was noted that Newsmax's 8 p.m. broadcast gathered 510,000 viewers, three times as many viewers the broadcaster had last Wednesday at the same time.Carlson made his first video address on Thursday following his dismissal from Fox News, telling viewers media higher-ups are "hysterical and aggressive," and that they are "resorting to force" in a bid to stifle any form of debate in the industry. His address drew 1.5 times as many viewers as Biden's election announcement.Fox has not publicly clarified the reason for Carlson's dismissal, and there have been many theories online with possible explanations for his departure.Aside from the plummeting viewership, Tucker's ouster also earlier saw the cable news network's stock nosedive, with the company losing some $500 million.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230426/tucker-carlson-could-no-longer-be-tolerated-by-corrupt-us-media-political-elite-1109845389.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/08/1083335331_67:0:2798:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c2933bb81c58e3f3acfe0dd3bf3fd69e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
fox news, fox ratings, us right-wing media, tucker carlson firing job loss, fox news tonight, tucker carlson tonight, brian kilmeade
fox news, fox ratings, us right-wing media, tucker carlson firing job loss, fox news tonight, tucker carlson tonight, brian kilmeade
Report: Fox News Ratings Nosedive After Tucker Carlson's Firing
Fox News unexpectedly announced Tucker Carlson would be parting ways with the cable news network on April 24, without giving any reason for the move. The anchor's last broadcast was on April 21.
The sudden firing of Fox News host Tucker Carlson has not sat well with viewers as early figures suggest ratings for the network's evening programs have fallen by half. Other conservative American media, however, have shown a relative improvement in viewing statistics.
"Fox News Tonight" which temporarily replaces "Tucker Carlson Tonight" drew just 1.7 million viewers with "Fox & Friends" host Brian Kilmeade on April 24, the same day Carlson left the network, according to US media.
The following day, the broadcast reportedly drew an audience of 1.33 million, 56% less than average figures; the last episode featuring Carlson drew 2.65 million viewers. In 2022, Carlson averaged 3.03 million viewers per episode, making the program the second most popular on the channel.
"Fox News also delivered its lowest 25-54 non-holiday Wednesday audience in prime time (8p-11p) since pre-9/11," Oliver Darcy wrote in a Thursday newsletter. "And it's unclear how long this pattern — mirroring the one that led the network to make regrettable editorial decisions in the wake of the 2020 election — will last."
Other conservative American media, however, are reportedly ratings skyrocket over the last several days. In particular, it was noted that Newsmax's 8 p.m. broadcast gathered 510,000 viewers, three times as many viewers the broadcaster had last Wednesday at the same time.
Carlson made his first video address
on Thursday following his dismissal from Fox News, telling viewers media higher-ups are "hysterical and aggressive," and that they are "resorting to force" in a bid to stifle any form of debate in the industry. His address drew 1.5 times
as many viewers as Biden's election announcement.
Fox has not publicly clarified the reason for Carlson's dismissal, and there have been many theories online with possible explanations for his departure.
Aside from the plummeting viewership, Tucker's ouster
also earlier saw the cable news network's stock nosedive, with the company losing some $500 million.