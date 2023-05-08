https://sputnikglobe.com/20230508/sen-lankford-on-debt-crisis-we-should-sit-down-and-talk-about-priorities-1110188625.html
Sen. Lankford on Debt Crisis: 'We Should Sit Down and Talk About Priorities'
Sen. Lankford on Debt Crisis: 'We Should Sit Down and Talk About Priorities'
Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) expressed his astonishment at President Biden's reluctance to negotiate with lawmakers on the debt ceiling issue, as the deadline approaches.
2023-05-08T01:25+0000
2023-05-08T01:25+0000
2023-05-08T01:25+0000
americas
us
james lankford
joe biden
kevin mccarthy
us treasury department
us debt
us debt ceiling crisis
debt ceiling
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/08/1110188280_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_3e2962ec7419fd419bd3cd74d7e88cf5.jpg
In an interview on US media program "This Week," Lankford criticized the president for refusing to negotiate despite the imminent nature of the problem. He highlighted the expectation that such a situation would arise and called for productive negotiations.Lankford pointed out that even when Treasury Secretary mentioned the possibility of a June 1 deadline, Biden suggested discussing the matter sometime in the following week. Lankford expressed surprise at the president's unwillingness to promptly address the issue through negotiation.Lankford expressed his hope that Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) would find common ground during their scheduled meeting on Tuesday. The senator emphasized the existence of wasteful spending in the government and stressed the need for a discussion on priorities, spending, and debt reduction.The Treasury Department has implemented extraordinary measures since January to prevent a government default on its debt. The ongoing lack of negotiation between the president and lawmakers has raised concerns about the potential consequences of a default.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230502/bidens-vandals-will-destroy-us-if-gop-loses-debt-ceiling-fight--1110034996.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230506/what-is-14th-amendment-biden-not-ready-to-invoke--how-is-it-tied-to-us-debt-ceiling-crisis-1110141414.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/08/1110188280_182:0:2913:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cc4b62086e4ff511002615739969b9d0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
sen. james lankford, us debt celling, us national debt, biden blocking us debt celling, 14th amendment us national debt, biden gop negotiations on us debt
sen. james lankford, us debt celling, us national debt, biden blocking us debt celling, 14th amendment us national debt, biden gop negotiations on us debt
Sen. Lankford on Debt Crisis: 'We Should Sit Down and Talk About Priorities'
Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) expressed his astonishment at President Biden's reluctance to negotiate with lawmakers on the debt ceiling issue, as the deadline approaches. Lankford, a member of the Senate Finance Committee, emphasized that it has been over three months since Biden engaged in discussions with lawmakers concerning this matter.
In an interview on US media program "This Week," Lankford criticized the president for refusing to negotiate despite the imminent nature of the problem. He highlighted the expectation that such a situation would arise and called for productive negotiations.
Lankford pointed out that even when Treasury Secretary mentioned the possibility of a June 1 deadline, Biden suggested discussing the matter sometime in the following week. Lankford expressed surprise at the president's unwillingness
to promptly address the issue through negotiation.
Lankford expressed his hope that Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) would find common ground during their scheduled meeting on Tuesday. The senator emphasized the existence of wasteful spending in the government and stressed the need for a discussion on priorities, spending, and debt reduction.
"Everyone knows that there’s areas of waste in government. We should actually sit down and be able to talk about it and say, 'What are the priorities? How are we going to spend on those priorities and to make sure that we’re realigning and not just saying what we’re spending now we need to just keep spreading and keep adding debt at the rate that we’re adding it?'" Lankford said.
The Treasury Department has implemented extraordinary measures
since January to prevent a government default on its debt. The ongoing lack of negotiation between the president and lawmakers has raised concerns about the potential consequences of a default.