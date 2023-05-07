https://sputnikglobe.com/20230507/russian-politician-prilepin-says-he-drove-car-during-blast-1110184161.html

Russian Politician Prilepin Says He Drove Car During Blast

Russian Politician Prilepin Says He Drove Car During Blast

Russian politician and writer Zakhar Prilepin on Sunday gave his firsthand account of the tragic car bombing attack, saying that he had been driving the vehicle when the blast had occurred, while his deceased associate Alexander Shubin had been in a front passenger seat.

2023-05-07T18:42+0000

2023-05-07T18:42+0000

2023-05-07T18:42+0000

russia

zakhar prilepin

assassination

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/07/1110183935_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6a11b51925643d3a2f9089584807484e.jpg

On Saturday, Prilepin's car was blown up on a highway in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Region. Shubin was killed, while Prilepin, the co-chairman of the political party A Just Russia — For Truth, was injured. The Russian Investigative Committee said that Alexander Permyakov, the detained suspect in the assassination attempt on Prilepin, admitted during interrogation that he had acted on the instructions of the Ukrainian special services, having planted an explosive device along the car's path. He added that he had both legs broken in the blast, with one open fracture, as well as other injuries. Prilepin also specified that two mines had been planted at the scene, but only one had detonated. The politician thanked everyone who had supported him and prayed for him after the attack.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230506/prilepin-targeted-by-kiev-because-hes-best-warrior-of-the-information-front-russias-got-1110150913.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, zakhar prilepin, assassination, ukrainian secre services, terrorist act